Surgical Navigation Systems Global Market Report 2023: Medical Tourism Aiding Market Penetration in Emerging Markets

The current report provides detailed exposure to the surgical navigation systems global market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of this medical equipment and analyzes the market's drivers, challenges, and opportunities. Revenues are broken down by region, type, and application.

For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019, 2020, and 2021 (as the base year), 2022, and a forecast for 2027. The report also covers market share for major market players. It includes the company profiles of the major players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, recent developments, and pipeline products. It also provides the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.

Report Includes

A comprehensive overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for surgical navigation systems and related technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current state and future market potential of surgical navigation systems applications, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global surgical navigation systems market, and the corresponding market share analysis based on technology type, application, end user, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market drivers, recent trends and developments, opportunities and challenges estimating the market demand, and the impact of macroeconomic factors in the progress of this market

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, and Australia etc.

A look at the international regulations for those underlined surgical navigation systems market, and details concerning potential market for these developmental procedures and products

Detailed analysis of relevant R&D activities, new products launches and product enhancement in the industry, and market share analysis of the key companies operating in the industry

Updated information on the key mergers, acquisitions, and collaboration deals among the surgical navigation systems manufacturing companies for 2018-2023

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Emerging/Upcoming Technologies

4.1 Surgical Navigation Systems

4.2 Technology Trends

4.2.1 Augmented Reality (Ar)-Based Surgical Navigation Systems

4.2.2 Electromagnetic Image-Guided Navigation Systems

4.2.3 Robotic-Assisted Surgical Navigation Systems

4.2.4 Neuronavigation

4.2.5 Fluorescence-Based Molecular Navigation for Cancer Surgery

4.2.6 Near-Infrared (Nir) Fluorescence Imaging

4.2.7 Optical Tracking Systems

4.2.8 Development of 3D-2D Registration for Better Precision in Surgical Navigation Surgeries

4.2.9 Navigational Technologies in Ophthalmology

4.3 Recent Developments

4.3.1 System/Company

4.4 Future Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Factors Affecting Surgical Navigation Systems

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Surgery

5.2.2 Increase in Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.3 Increasing Expenditures for Healthcare

5.2.4 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 High Cost of Surgical Navigation Systems

5.3.2 Regulatory Guidelines and Product Recall

5.3.3 Increased Time for the Overall Procedure Using Navigation Systems Impacting Penetration

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Technological Advancements

5.4.2 Medical Tourism Aiding Market Penetration in Emerging Markets

5.5 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Surgical Navigation Systems

5.5.1 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Revenue of Major Surgical Navigation System Manufacturers

5.6 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Market for Surgical Navigation Systems

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Segment

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Amplitude Surgical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boulder Innovation Group Inc.

Brainlab AG

Cae Healthcare

Claronav

Collin Sas

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hocoma AG

Imris

Inneroptic Technology Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Karl Storz Se & Co. Kg

Kinamed Inc.

Medtronic plc

Mentice Ab

Northern Digital Inc. (Ndi)

Omnilife Science Inc.

Philips Medical Corp.

Siemens Healthineers

Smith & Nephew, plc

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

