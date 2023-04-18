Global Lysine Market Report 2023: Rising Demand in Animal Nutrition Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lysine Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Lysine Chloride and Lysine Sulphate), By Application (Animal Feed, Food Industry, Healthcare, Others), By Company, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lysine market is anticipated to increase at an impressive rate through 2028.

Growing demand for goods in different end-user industries, such as animal feed, food, and healthcare, propels the market growth. Increasing meat consumption, expanding the cattle industry, rising demand for functional food ingredients, and significant investment in research and development activities to maximize production capacity are all driving market revenue growth.

Additionally, the lysine industry would experience substantial growth due to escalating agricultural production, consumer knowledge of the advantages of protein intake, and consumer shifts toward healthy diets. All these factors will drive the global lysine market growth in the projected period.



Growing Healthcare Awareness



The need for nutrient-rich food has increased recently, and as a result, food products like cereals and meat have been strengthened. Consumer demand for these nutrient-rich food products is very high in medicinal value as it helps to prevent the prevalence of different diseases, lessen recovery time & strength, and prevent relapse of different viruses and diseases in humans and animals. Due to changes in lifestyle and eating habits, people face various health issues and take preventive measures to safeguard them.

As lysine is a necessary amino acid and not formed in human or animal bodies, it is a massive marketplace, as all living beings need this for healthy survival. Lysine is beneficial in producing proteins as it enhances calcium absorption, generates muscle protein, and produces enzymes, hormones, and antibodies. Due to all these reasons, people are more influenced by the benefits of lysine consumption and driving the demand for the global lysine market in the projected period.



Rising Demand in Animal Nutrition



Lysine plays a pivotal role in animal nutrition since it is a part of many metabolic processes. The growing global population, coupled with the increasing consumption of meat, is expected to drive the growth of global lysine market. The world population is expected to increase by about 35% reaching 9.74 billion in 2050.

To meet the demands of the global population, animal feed will be required for the quick growth of animals, thereby increasing the demand for lysine. Lysine helps animals gain weight faster by drawing nutrients from limited feed and still being delivered as quality meat.

This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the lysine market in the coming years. Bone meal and blood meal bans in many countries, along with rising animal feed prices, are supporting the demand for lysine for use as a substitute in animal feed. Moreover, lysine provides an economical and efficient substitution for costly feeds to both farmers and animals and has fewer environmental after-effects concerning nitrous excretion.



Recent Developments



Increasing research & development activities, patent applications & grants, mergers & acquisitions, investments & fundings, and new product launches, among others, are expected to foster the growth of global lysine market.

For instance, in May 2022, Terremoto Biosciences, a leading biotechnology company in California, raised funding of USD75 million in a series of financing led by renowned life science investors OrbiMed and Third Rock Ventures for developing optimized medicines for consumers.

This funding will also be used to advance the company's lysine-targeted covalency platform that allows the team to pursue a diverse range of protein targets from validated receptors. Similarly, in July 2020, Archer Daniels Company launched NutriPass L, a rumen-stable and intestinally available lysine supplement for cows.



