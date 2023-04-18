Cloud Kitchen Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Online Food Delivery Services Drives Sector

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Kitchen: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for cloud kitchen was estimated to be $31.7 billion in 2021. It is projected that the cloud kitchens market will grow at a CAGR of 13.2% to reach $68.7 billion in 2027.

Cloud kitchens reduce the costs associated with establishing a restaurant and offer a convenient online service to customers. The growing adoption of cloud kitchens by giant players is based on a variety factors including location and cost to establish dining area to offer more convenient service to customers. Recently, venture capital firms have been investing in start-ups that are developing cloud kitchens.



In this report, the global cloud kitchen market is segmented by serving type, business type, food type, kitchen type and region. The report provides an overview of the global cloud kitchen market and analyzes market trends.

By serving type, the market is segmented into delivery take-away and collection take-away.

Based on business type, the market is segmented into independent and chain. Based on food type, the market is divided into fast food, Asian, fish and seafood, beverages, desserts and others.

By kitchen type, the cloud kitchen market is segmented into individual kitchen and shared kitchens.

The geographical regions in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW) region, which includes South America, the Middle East and Africa. Revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2027 are given for the market segments mentioned above, with estimated values derived from solutions and service providers' total revenue

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 156 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $36.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $68.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global

