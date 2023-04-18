Why can METABIT, which is about to launch its mainnet, attract wide attention in the Web3 space?

Toronto, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mainnet of METABIT, the most noteworthy new project in the Web3 world in 2023, will be launched on 17th April. It is understood that METABIT is the only public blockchain in the world that achieves sustainable economic development in the whole life cycle and can provide strong underlying support for the Web3 space based on modern cryptography, communication technology, and distributed computing, like DEFI, social, e-commerce, search and storage and other businesses.

Compared with previous technical facilities, METABIT has the advantages of supercomputing power, meeting big data's storage needs, fast consensus, high security and compatibility, and great convenience for developers in application construction. With higher-level meta-cosmic ecology, decentralized settlement platform, and value transfer mechanism, METABIT can guarantee the attribution and transfer of value, thus realizing the stable, efficient, transparent, and risk-free operation of the economic system. Specifically, the METABIT public chain has the following core advantages: high TPS of up to 100000, support billions of accounts as nodes for ecological, low energy consumption and low cost, and users can participate in mining through mobile phones, which significantly reduces the cost of consensus and the threshold for participation.

METABIT's solutions to the encryption industry are commendable from the following perspectives:

First of all, METABIT blockchain integrates more convenient development tools in order to reduce the difficulty of developers' research and development. METABIT will also hold multiple rounds of developer competitions and provide financial support for high-quality projects made by developers in the future. In this year's Q2/Q3 phase, the METABIT developer community will provide a more excellent developer platform, allowing more outstanding Web2 developers to quickly migrate to the Web3 world, and quickly adapt to the Web3 development environment, activate the full potential of Web3 in the Web2 world, release the value of all changes in the global technology ecology, and transfer more future-oriented opportunities from the developer side to the user side.

Secondly, METABIT perfectly integrates the technical logic and design ideas of Layer1 and Layer2, which provides a new paradigm for the development of the new common chain of Web3 in the future. In addition, the Gas Fee of METABIT is relatively low, and it has ultra-high speed and expandability in the underlying technology, and there is an obvious breakthrough at the technical end. It is worth mentioning that METABIT skillfully combines ZK technology at the privacy level to protect the privacy of users' transactions and verification.

In terms of bringing together global users and lowering the threshold for civilian participation in the Web3 world, METABIT creatively designed a mobile mining model. Users only need to obtain airdropped coins and download METABIT wallet to choose the contract pledge mode, with an annualized rate of return of up to 20%, and support to withdraw revenue at any time. In addition, users can also participate in node mining and get a maximum rate of return of 100%. Node mining will be in the way of linear vesting so that users can not only enjoy high APY, but also participate in the maintenance and long process of market value with the meaning of ecological masters, so as to achieve mutual benefit and win-win for all parties in the ecology.

Users are free to choose to be light nodes or authorized nodes. Users can become a light node by purchasing a cloud node in the computing power construction of the system. Users can check their incentives on the dashboard with a clear picture of their personal returns and assist in investment decisions. In addition, 50% of the Gas awards and project proceeds will be distributed to the light nodes according to the corresponding proportion. This is an ecological model of highly empowered participants, which is unique in the Web3 space.

METABIT has gained a lot of fans and attention all over the world in a very short time. The number of Telegram users of METABIT has reached 38.1k, and 32.2 k for Twitter.

Max supply of BMTC is 1 billion from which 120 million is for Foundation, 100 million for the dev team, 10 million for IDO, 70 million for the institutional round, 20 million for the seed round, and 680 million for mining by node and staking. To put it simply, nearly 70% of the tokens will be rewarded to staking users to encourage them to participate in the ecological construction of METABIT, and at the same time obtain high APY. Moreover, the issuance mechanism of the deflation model is adopted to ensure the future value of assets. In the IDO round, 10 million BMTC were snapped up by the majority of users. Until now, there are still a large number of users consulting to buy BMTC in advance every day, which shows that the market has strong expectations and rising consensus for the future of the project.

It is worth mentioning that BMTC will really implement the concept of DAO in the future, applying the organizational management mode of DAO to every detail of ecological management, so that every asset holder can become the master of the community and ecology, gather wisdom and potential energy, and give full play to the core essence of Web3 decentralization.

The future has come, METABIT with high efficiency, low threshold, and great potential is the best channel for ordinary users to enjoy Web3 boom and overtake the traditional Internet players. Seize the opportunity to stay ahead in the new future!



