Kyocera selects Sidetrade to underpin its EMEA growth

Kyocera has signed an EMEA contract with Sidetrade , a global AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform, to maximize revenue and enhance productivity.

Kyocera Document Solutions Europe (KDE), a leading global provider of total document solutions, has selected Sidetrade to control and analyze their cash flow and enhance productivity for central EMEA. This contract covers four Kyocera territories in the UK, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

Hiroshi Takenaka, Executive Vice President, KDE, commented: “In times of disruption and rapid change, businesses should focus on growth without compromising customer relationships. Through the partnership with Sidetrade, we will achieve our main objective of transforming information into a valuable asset that our organizations can leverage to drive change.”

Kyocera’s eco-friendly printers, business applications and consultancy services enable customers to manage their document workflow to achieve new heights of efficiency. With Sidetrade, Kyocera can now drive growth, achieve real-time cash visibility at HQ level and optimize resource utilization within the group. Sidetrade will also enable Kyocera to enhance their Order-to-Cash processes, proactively mitigate the risk of bad debt, and improve overall performance and sustainability.

Drs. Fraz Rasool RA, General Manager, EMEA Finance, Accounting & Control Division, KDE added, “Kyocera follows the Principle of Cash-Basis Management, which is a simple management style that focuses on the flow of cash. With Sidetrade, Kyocera found the right business partner that can help deliver better and faster business insight when it comes to cash collection from its valued customers.”

Kyocera joins international players in the manufacturing sector who already rely on Sidetrade to simplify customer payments and provide continuous improvements to their Order-to-Cash efficiency - from e-invoicing to payment.

Jean-Claude Charpenet, VP Sales Director Europe, Sidetrade, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Kyocera to the Sidetrade customer community and are looking forward to collaborating with this industry leader. It’s exciting that more major global organizations are relying on Sidetrade’s artificial intelligence and Data Lake to invoice faster, proactively drive cash flow, and accelerate payment allocation with match rates of up to 90%.”





About Kyocera Document Solutions Europe (www. https://www.kyoceradocumentsolutions.eu/en.html)

Kyocera Document Solutions Europe is a group company of Kyocera Document Solutions Inc., a global leading provider of total document solutions based in Osaka, Japan. The company’s portfolio includes reliable and eco-friendly MFPs and printers, as well as business applications and consultative services which enable customers to optimize and manage their document workflow, reaching new heights of efficiency. With professional expertise and a culture of empathetic partnership, the objective of the company is to help organizations put knowledge to work to drive change.

Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a group company of Kyocera Corporation (Kyocera), a leading supplier of semiconductor packages, industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2022, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.8 trillion yen (approx. US$15.1 billion). Kyocera is ranked #665 on Forbes magazine’s 2022 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and has been named by The Wall Street Journal among “The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies.”

About Sidetrade ( www.sidetrade.com )

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $4.6 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of more than 21 million companies worldwide. Aimie recommends the best cash collection strategies, intelligently automates actions on the Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance, and working capital management.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 300 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston, and Calgary, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Tech Data, KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Manpower, Securitas, Randstad, Engie, Veolia, Inmarsat, and Bidfood.

Sidetrade is now a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

