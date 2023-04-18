Dental Ultrasonic Scaler Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of Scaling Devices Drives Sector

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Ultrasonic Scaler Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growing adoption of scaling devices considerably contributes to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the advantages of ultrasonic devices over conventional scaling methods fuel the global market.



The global dental ultrasonic scaler market is segmented based on product type, end-user, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into magnetostrictive and piezoelectric. Piezoelectric devices are expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption due to numerous advantages provided over magnetostrictive. Some of the advantages include fewer requirements of water to control heat, and patient compliance among others.



Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and dental clinics. The hospital segment dominated the global market in 2017 and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the high number of dental procedures operated in hospitals compared to dental clinics.



In 2022, North America dominated the global dental scaler market due to the presence of evolved healthcare infrastructure and increased spending on healthcare. Asia Pacific provides an enormous opportunity to dental ultrasonic scaler vendors due to rising healthcare facilities and growing awareness of dental health.



Market Segmentation

Product

Magnetostrictive

Piezoelectric

End-User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Dental Ultrasonic Scaler market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2031.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Dental Ultrasonic Scaler market?

Which is the largest regional market for Dental Ultrasonic Scaler market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Dental Ultrasonic Scaler market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Dental Ultrasonic Scaler market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Dental Ultrasonic Scaler Market: Competitive Analysis



4. Dental Ultrasonic Scaler Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics



5. Dental Ultrasonic Scaler Market: By Product, 2021-2031, USD (Million)



6. Dental Ultrasonic Scaler Market: By End-User, 2021-2031, USD (Million)



7. North America Dental Ultrasonic Scaler Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)



8. UK and European Union Dental Ultrasonic Scaler Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)



9. Asia Pacific Dental Ultrasonic Scaler Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)



10. Latin America Dental Ultrasonic Scaler Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)



11. Middle East and Africa Dental Ultrasonic Scaler Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)



12. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

EMS

COLTENE Group

Flight Dental Systems

Dentsply Sirona

APOZA

Being Foshan Medical Equipment Co Ltd

BonART LTD

Kerr Corporation

Brasseler USA

CARLO DE GIORGI S.R.L

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co LLC.

