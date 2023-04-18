Octopus Apollo VCT plc
Portfolio Update
The following information is taken from the unaudited management accounts of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’).
The top 10 holdings of the Company and total value of portfolio investments as at 31 January 2023 are as follows:
|Investee Company
|Sector
|Book Cost
(£’000)
|Fair Value
(£’000)
|N2JB Limited (trading as Natterbox)
|Technology
|17,490
|34,077
|Sova Assessment Limited
|Technology
|10,500
|22,866
|Ubisecure Holdings Limited
|Technology
|5,575
|18,547
|Mention Me Limited
|Technology
|15,000
|15,110
|Fable Data Limited
|Technology
|6,000
|15,000
|Triumph Holdings Limited
|Business Services
|3,800
|14,155
|Ryte GMBH
|Technology
|8,359
|12,967
|The Safeguarding Company Limited
|Technology
|4,951
|11,704
|Turtl Surf & Immerse Limited
|Technology
|10,000
|11,518
|Fuse Universal Limited
|Technology
|8,000
|11,437
|Other
|99,449
|139,549
|Total Portfolio Investments
|189,124
|306,930
As at 31 January 2023 the Company’s invested portfolio was comprised of 45 companies with a total valuation of £306.9m. This represented 87.8% of the net assets of the fund. The total cash and cash equivalents of Octopus Apollo VCT plc as at 31 January 2023 was £58.6m.
In the 12-months to 31 January 2023 the Company deployed approximately £69m across both new and follow-on investments.
Since 31 January 2023 Octopus Apollo VCT plc has made 4 follow-on investments and one disposal.
