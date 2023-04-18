Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Portfolio Update

The following information is taken from the unaudited management accounts of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’).

The top 10 holdings of the Company and total value of portfolio investments as at 31 January 2023 are as follows:

Investee Company Sector Book Cost



(£’000) Fair Value



(£’000) N2JB Limited (trading as Natterbox) Technology 17,490 34,077 Sova Assessment Limited Technology 10,500 22,866 Ubisecure Holdings Limited Technology 5,575 18,547 Mention Me Limited Technology 15,000 15,110 Fable Data Limited Technology 6,000 15,000 Triumph Holdings Limited Business Services 3,800 14,155 Ryte GMBH Technology 8,359 12,967 The Safeguarding Company Limited Technology 4,951 11,704 Turtl Surf & Immerse Limited Technology 10,000 11,518 Fuse Universal Limited Technology 8,000 11,437 Other 99,449 139,549 Total Portfolio Investments 189,124 306,930

As at 31 January 2023 the Company’s invested portfolio was comprised of 45 companies with a total valuation of £306.9m. This represented 87.8% of the net assets of the fund. The total cash and cash equivalents of Octopus Apollo VCT plc as at 31 January 2023 was £58.6m.

In the 12-months to 31 January 2023 the Company deployed approximately £69m across both new and follow-on investments.

Since 31 January 2023 Octopus Apollo VCT plc has made 4 follow-on investments and one disposal.

