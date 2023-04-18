New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airway Management Devices: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447639/?utm_source=GNW





Infraglottic devices are divided into Endotracheal Tubes and Tracheostomy Tubes.Supraglottic devices are divided into Laryngeal Mask Airways, Oropharyngeal Airway Nasopharyngeal Airway, and Other Supraglottic Airway management devices.



Laryngoscopes are segmented into Conventional Laryngoscope and Video Laryngoscope.



The global market for airway management is segmented by patient age (into adult and pediatric patient) and by end user (into hospitals, emergency departments, ICU, and others). The markets in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) are covered.



Report Includes:

- 38 data tables and 60 additional tables

- A brief general outlook of the global market for airway management devices

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for airway management device and innovation-driven applications, and the major regions and countries involved in such developments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for airway management device in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on type, application, end-user, and region

- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of airway management device market, with global market data analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Cardinal Health Inc., ConvaTec Inc., ICU Medical Inc., Medtronics Inc. and Teleflex Inc.



Summary:

Airway management has been used since the ancient times, with records existing of various primitive devices being used for this purpose.It is a technique which can provide patients who cannot maintain a patent airway with a new lease of life.



Airway management has long been undergoing change. There are new devices, methods, and guidelines being introduced in the airway management market.



There are many applications of the airway management market.The major application is in anesthesia.



Airway management devices have revolutionized the way anesthesia is managed in patients, and have provided physicians with alternatives in cases of difficult airway management.Airway management is also essential in ICU and emergency departments.



Its application is increasing in ‘out-of-hospital’ settings. New technology such as video laryngoscope is driving the market.



The global market for anesthesia and respiratory devices is huge and airway management is a subsegment of this.Major market drivers are increasing incidences of cardiac arrest, prehospital airway management, rising cases of chronic respiratory diseases, aging population, and pediatric patients on the rise.



The global market for airway management devices was estimated to be valued at $REDACTED million in 2021 and is expected to reach $REDACTED billion by 2027 at a CAGR of REDACTED%.

