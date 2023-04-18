New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Edible Packaging: Global Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447636/?utm_source=GNW





By source, the global edible packaging market is segmented into plant and animal.By material, the market is segmented into polysaccharides, lipids, proteins and others.



By application, the market is segmented into food, beverages and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value (U.S. $ millions). The report considers 2021 as a base year and the market forecast is provided from 2022 to 2027. Regional-level market size with respect to source, material and application is provided.



The report also discusses the major players across each regional edible packaging market.Further, it explains the global edible packaging market’s primary drivers and regional dynamics and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a particular focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.



Summary:

Edible packaging, as the name implies, refers to the fine layer of edible film or coating used for the packaging of consumable foods, drinks, etc.These films may be created using a variety of materials, including milk, alginate, protein and gelatin.



Unlike plastic, the packaging manufactured from such materials may be consumed together with the food, making them eco-friendly.



Edible packaging breaks the regular waste cycle because it does not require recycling.It is highly biodegradable and will not clog landfills or recycling facilities because most of the edible packaging may be consumed or composted.



Edible packaging is most frequently used in chilled and single-serve food items.



As consumers become more conscious of their carbon footprint, edible packaging may become an alternative to the use of plastics, which can harm the environment.Like with many bio-industries that have cropped up in recent years, edible packaging remains in its infancy.



Time will tell as R&D efforts continue to develop this burgeoning alternative to plastics and the perceptions of regulatory bodies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and consumer preferences change.



The global edible packaging market reached $REDACTED million in 2021 and is expected to reach $REDACTED billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.North America accounted for the largest share of the global edible packaging market.



Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow the fastest among all regions, REDACTED%, during the forecast period.



In terms of application, the global edible packaging market is segmented into food, beverage and others.In 2021, food as a segment should account for the largest share of the global edible packaging market.



Beverage as a segment is projected to grow at highest rate, REDACTED%, during the forecast period.



Based on source, the global edible packaging market is segmented into plant and animal.In 2021, the plant segment accounted for the largest share of the global edible packaging market.



This segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate, REDACTED%, during the forecast period.

