Allstate Data Reveals Leading Causes of Water Damage to Homes and How to Reduce the Risk

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While April showers can bring May flowers, it can also bring snowmelt and heavy rainfall. Data from Allstate Insurance Company of Canada (“Allstate”) shows that while some claims related to water damage are a result of external water infiltrating a home, an often overlooked source of water damage is appliances.



“With spring in full bloom, many Canadians will begin their spring-cleaning process,” says Gene Myles, Agency Manager at Allstate. “Now also happens to be a great time for owners to make home maintenance a priority. Being able to identify vulnerable areas around the home that may be prone to causing water damage and taking proactive steps to reduce the risk can not only save the time and hassle of arranging repairs but also helps protect important documents and heirlooms that can’t easily be replaced.”

Allstate’s claims data revealed that:

Almost half (42%) of property claims volume submitted by Allstate customers between 2019 and 2022 were related to water damage, making it among the top threats to homeowners.

were some of the most common causes for damage to a home from an indoor water source. Water seepage – caused by heavy rainfall and snowmelt – and burst sewer pipes are among the most common causes for home damage from external sources.



Allstate’s data is aligned with a broader trend observed by the Insurance Bureau of Canada . Water damage has become one of the leading causes of property damage in the country, with an estimated annual cost of $2 billion.

Home Maintenance Advice

Myles offers some tips to help reduce the risk of water damage to the home.

Inside Your Home:

Make sure everyone in your house (older kids, too) knows where the main water valve is and how to shut it off. This simple action can make a difference in limiting water damage if a leak occurs.

Rubber hoses and water lines for appliances like washing machines and dishwashers have a limited service life. Consider removing older tubes and using durable, braided metal replacements.

Leaky taps or slow-running drains are potential warning signs of a plumbing issue that could become a bigger problem. Address them with the help of a professional.

Have a licensed plumber inspect your pipes for corrosion or leaks and make any necessary repairs.

If you have a sump pump to remove excess water from your basement, ensure it is in good working order, including its drainage system.

Install a home monitoring security system that includes water leak sensors and alarms that can alert you.

Outside Your Home:

Check your foundation for cracks that could let water in and pay particular attention to new ones or any that have grown. Hire a professional to inspect and seal cracks.

Keep storm drains near your home, as well as your eavestrough, clear of leaves and debris.

During a rainstorm, check that water drains away from your house and no big puddles form. If you notice slow sewer drainage, contact your municipality or a professional.

Have the sewer lines and water service lines checked by a licensed professional every year and clear any clogs. This is especially important if there are a lot of trees on your property, as roots can grow into pipes through cracks or joints, leading to leaks.

Myles also adds: “A standard home insurance policy can provide coverage for water damage caused by burst pipes or appliances. However, you may need enhanced water protection for sewer backup or overland flooding issues which is usually not part of a standard policy. I also recommend that homeowners take the time to review their insurance coverage with an agent or broker to understand their risk for water damage.”

For more tips to help prevent your home from flooding this spring, go to the GOOD HANDS® blog at https://blog.allstate.ca/spring-cleaning-home-maintenance-task-list/

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to reassure both customers and employees with its "You’re in Good Hands®" promise. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates through partnerships with charitable organizations, employee giving and volunteerism. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca

