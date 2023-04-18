New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961119/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits estimated at US$14.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.6% over the period 2022-2030. Over the Counter (OTC) Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Professional Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 27 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories
- Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.
- Arkray USA, Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Biomerica, Inc.
- bioMerieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Diagnostic Automation / Cortez Diagnostics, Inc.
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Idexx Laboratories, Inc.
- InBios International
- Jant Pharmacal Corporation
- Labsystems Diagnostics Oy
- LifeScan, Inc.
- Princeton BioMeditech Corporation
- Quidel Corporation
- Rapid Diagnostics Pvt., Ltd.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Runhe Biomedical Technology (Shantou) Co., Ltd.
- SA Scientific
- Sekisui Diagnostics LLC
- Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co., Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers
- TaiDoc Technology Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Zoetis, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961119/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rapid
Medical Diagnostic Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Over
the Counter (OTC) Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Over the Counter (OTC) Kits
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Over the Counter (OTC)
Kits by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Professional Kits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Professional Kits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infectious Disease Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Infectious Disease Testing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Infectious Disease
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Glucose Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Blood Glucose Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Blood Glucose Testing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lipid Profile Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Lipid Profile Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Lipid Profile Testing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiometabolic Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Cardiometabolic Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Cardiometabolic Testing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fertility & Pregnancy Testing by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Fertility & Pregnancy
Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Fertility & Pregnancy
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toxicology Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Toxicology Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Toxicology Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diagnostic Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Laboratories
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rapid
Medical Diagnostic Kits by Application - Infectious Disease
Testing, Blood Glucose Testing, Lipid Profile Testing,
Cardiometabolic Testing, Fertility & Pregnancy Testing,
Toxicology Testing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits
by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Glucose
Testing, Lipid Profile Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing,
Fertility & Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology Testing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Glucose Testing, Lipid
Profile Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing, Fertility & Pregnancy
Testing, Toxicology Testing and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rapid
Medical Diagnostic Kits by Product Type - Over the Counter
(OTC) Kits and Professional Kits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits
by Product Type - Over the Counter (OTC) Kits and Professional
Kits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Over the Counter (OTC) Kits and Professional Kits for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rapid
Medical Diagnostic Kits by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories and Home Care - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and
Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Home Care for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by Application - Infectious
Disease Testing, Blood Glucose Testing, Lipid Profile Testing,
Cardiometabolic Testing, Fertility & Pregnancy Testing,
Toxicology Testing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Glucose
Testing, Lipid Profile Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing,
Fertility & Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology Testing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Glucose Testing,
Lipid Profile Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing, Fertility &
Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology Testing and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by Product Type - Over the
Counter (OTC) Kits and Professional Kits - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Product Type - Over the Counter (OTC) Kits and
Professional Kits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Over the Counter (OTC) Kits and Professional Kits for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories and Home Care - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories
and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Home
Care for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by Application - Infectious
Disease Testing, Blood Glucose Testing, Lipid Profile Testing,
Cardiometabolic Testing, Fertility & Pregnancy Testing,
Toxicology Testing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Glucose
Testing, Lipid Profile Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing,
Fertility & Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology Testing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Glucose Testing,
Lipid Profile Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing, Fertility &
Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology Testing and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by Product Type - Over the
Counter (OTC) Kits and Professional Kits - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Product Type - Over the Counter (OTC) Kits and
Professional Kits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Over the Counter (OTC) Kits and Professional Kits for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories and Home Care - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories
and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Home
Care for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by Application - Infectious
Disease Testing, Blood Glucose Testing, Lipid Profile Testing,
Cardiometabolic Testing, Fertility & Pregnancy Testing,
Toxicology Testing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Glucose
Testing, Lipid Profile Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing,
Fertility & Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology Testing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Glucose Testing,
Lipid Profile Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing, Fertility &
Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology Testing and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by Product Type - Over the
Counter (OTC) Kits and Professional Kits - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Product Type - Over the Counter (OTC) Kits and
Professional Kits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Over the Counter (OTC) Kits and Professional Kits for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories and Home Care - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories
and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Home
Care for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by Application - Infectious
Disease Testing, Blood Glucose Testing, Lipid Profile Testing,
Cardiometabolic Testing, Fertility & Pregnancy Testing,
Toxicology Testing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Glucose
Testing, Lipid Profile Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing,
Fertility & Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology Testing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Glucose Testing,
Lipid Profile Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing, Fertility &
Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology Testing and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by Product Type - Over the
Counter (OTC) Kits and Professional Kits - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Product Type - Over the Counter (OTC) Kits and
Professional Kits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Over the Counter (OTC) Kits and Professional Kits for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories and Home Care - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories
and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Home
Care for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by Application - Infectious
Disease Testing, Blood Glucose Testing, Lipid Profile Testing,
Cardiometabolic Testing, Fertility & Pregnancy Testing,
Toxicology Testing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Glucose
Testing, Lipid Profile Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing,
Fertility & Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology Testing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Glucose Testing,
Lipid Profile Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing, Fertility &
Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology Testing and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by Product Type - Over the
Counter (OTC) Kits and Professional Kits - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Product Type - Over the Counter (OTC) Kits and
Professional Kits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Over the Counter (OTC) Kits and Professional Kits for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories and Home Care - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories
and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Home
Care for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by Application - Infectious
Disease Testing, Blood Glucose Testing, Lipid Profile Testing,
Cardiometabolic Testing, Fertility & Pregnancy Testing,
Toxicology Testing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Glucose
Testing, Lipid Profile Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing,
Fertility & Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology Testing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Glucose Testing,
Lipid Profile Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing, Fertility &
Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology Testing and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by Product Type - Over the
Counter (OTC) Kits and Professional Kits - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Product Type - Over the Counter (OTC) Kits and
Professional Kits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Over the Counter (OTC) Kits and Professional Kits for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories and Home Care - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories
and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Home
Care for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by Application - Infectious
Disease Testing, Blood Glucose Testing, Lipid Profile Testing,
Cardiometabolic Testing, Fertility & Pregnancy Testing,
Toxicology Testing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Glucose
Testing, Lipid Profile Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing,
Fertility & Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology Testing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Glucose Testing,
Lipid Profile Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing, Fertility &
Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology Testing and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits by Product Type - Over the
Counter (OTC) Kits and Professional Kits - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits by Product Type - Over the Counter (OTC) Kits and
Professional Kits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Medical
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961119/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961119/?utm_source=GNW