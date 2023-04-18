New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Greenhouses: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447635/?utm_source=GNW





The report is focused on estimating the market for greenhouse manufacturing, which includes infrastructure hardware, materials, and systems.Major players, competitive intelligence, systems and technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities are discussed in detail.



The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the commercial greenhouse markets compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2027.



This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. For market estimates, data is provided for 2022 as the base year, with forecasts through year-end 2027.



The report also discusses the major players across each regional commercial greenhouse market.Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global commercial greenhouses market and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a particular focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.



Report Includes:

- 93 data tables and 35 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for commercial greenhouse

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2022, 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the market potential by size, component, infrastructure hardware, glazing material, system, irrigation systems, lighting system and region

- Coverage of major greenhouse manufacturers and suppliers and discussion on technological advancement in the market for commercial greenhouses

- Information on the cost of building a greenhouse, key factors, greenhouse design and material and size of greenhouse

- Insight into the recent industry structure, regulations and policies, and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants

- Company profiles of the leading global players, including Berry Global Group Inc., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Signify N.V., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Richel Group, and Signify Holding BV



Summary:

The global market for commercial greenhouses reached $REDACTED billion in 2022.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion during the forecast period.



Greenhouses can help to reduce the environmental impact of agriculture by reducing water usage, minimizing the use of pesticides and fertilizers, and reducing the carbon footprint of food production. By studying the growth of the greenhouse manufacturing market, policymakers andinvestors can identify opportunities to invest in environmentally sustainable agriculture practices.



Commercial greenhouses have various systems to regulate temperature, humidity, lighting, and water supply.The temperature inside the greenhouse can be regulated through heating systems, ventilation systems, and shading systems.



Humidity levels can be regulated through the use of misting systems and humidifiers.Lighting is provided through artificial light sources such as high-intensity discharge (HID), LED, and fluorescent lights.



Finally, the water supply is regulated through the use of irrigation systems and automated watering systems.



Commercial greenhouses are designed to maximize plant growth, yield and quality.This is achieved through various horticultural techniques, including crop rotation, pruning, and fertilization.



These techniques enable commercial greenhouses to produce many crops and plants consistently.



In addition to being used for crop cultivation, commercial greenhouses are also used for research and experimentation. This includes the study of plant growth, disease resistance and the effects of different environmental conditions on plant growth.



Overall, commercial greenhouses play a crucial role in the agriculture and horticulture industries by providing a controlled environment for plant growth, enabling the production of high-quality crops and plants year-round. They are essential for meeting the growing demand for food and ornamental plants, as well as for research and experimentation.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447635/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________