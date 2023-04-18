New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quality Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961116/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Quality Management Software Market to Reach $18.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Quality Management Software estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.6% over the period 2022-2030. Document Control, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Complaint Handling segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Quality Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Arena Solutions, Inc.
- Autodesk, Inc.
- MasterControl, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Sparta Systems, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961116/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Quality Management Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Quality Management Software Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Quality Management Software
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Document Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Document Control by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Document Control by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Complaint Handling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Complaint Handling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Complaint Handling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Conformances / Corrective & Preventative by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Non-Conformances /
Corrective & Preventative by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Non-Conformances /
Corrective & Preventative by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supplier Quality Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Supplier Quality Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Supplier Quality
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employee Training by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Employee Training by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Employee Training by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Audit Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Audit Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Audit Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Calibration Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Calibration Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Calibration Management
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods & Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 55: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods & Retail
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Defense & Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: World Historic Review for Defense & Aerospace by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: World 16-Year Perspective for Defense & Aerospace by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 61: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Quality Management Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by Solution - Document Control,
Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances / Corrective &
Preventative, Supplier Quality Management, Employee Training,
Audit Management, Calibration Management and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA Historic Review for Quality Management Software
by Solution - Document Control, Complaint Handling,
Non-Conformances / Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality
Management, Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration
Management and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 64: USA 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Document Control, Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances /
Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality Management,
Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration Management and
Other Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: USA Historic Review for Quality Management Software
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: USA 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: USA Historic Review for Quality Management Software
by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: USA 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 71: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by End-Use - Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Defense & Aerospace and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: USA Historic Review for Quality Management Software
by End-Use - Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Defense &
Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 73: USA 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Defense & Aerospace and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 74: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by Solution - Document Control,
Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances / Corrective &
Preventative, Supplier Quality Management, Employee Training,
Audit Management, Calibration Management and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Canada Historic Review for Quality Management
Software by Solution - Document Control, Complaint Handling,
Non-Conformances / Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality
Management, Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration
Management and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Document Control, Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances /
Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality Management,
Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration Management and
Other Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Canada Historic Review for Quality Management
Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Canada Historic Review for Quality Management
Software by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 83: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by End-Use - Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Defense & Aerospace and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Canada Historic Review for Quality Management
Software by End-Use - Manufacturing, Transportation &
Logistics, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Defense & Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Defense & Aerospace and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Quality Management Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by Solution - Document Control,
Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances / Corrective &
Preventative, Supplier Quality Management, Employee Training,
Audit Management, Calibration Management and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Japan Historic Review for Quality Management Software
by Solution - Document Control, Complaint Handling,
Non-Conformances / Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality
Management, Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration
Management and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Document Control, Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances /
Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality Management,
Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration Management and
Other Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Japan Historic Review for Quality Management Software
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Japan Historic Review for Quality Management Software
by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by End-Use - Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Defense & Aerospace and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Japan Historic Review for Quality Management Software
by End-Use - Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Defense &
Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Defense & Aerospace and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Quality Management Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 98: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by Solution - Document Control,
Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances / Corrective &
Preventative, Supplier Quality Management, Employee Training,
Audit Management, Calibration Management and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: China Historic Review for Quality Management Software
by Solution - Document Control, Complaint Handling,
Non-Conformances / Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality
Management, Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration
Management and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 100: China 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Document Control, Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances /
Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality Management,
Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration Management and
Other Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: China Historic Review for Quality Management
Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: China 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: China Historic Review for Quality Management
Software by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: China 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 107: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by End-Use - Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Defense & Aerospace and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: China Historic Review for Quality Management
Software by End-Use - Manufacturing, Transportation &
Logistics, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Defense & Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: China 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Defense & Aerospace and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Quality Management Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Europe Historic Review for Quality Management
Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by Solution - Document Control,
Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances / Corrective &
Preventative, Supplier Quality Management, Employee Training,
Audit Management, Calibration Management and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Europe Historic Review for Quality Management
Software by Solution - Document Control, Complaint Handling,
Non-Conformances / Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality
Management, Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration
Management and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 115: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Document Control, Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances /
Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality Management,
Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration Management and
Other Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Europe Historic Review for Quality Management
Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management
Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Management Software by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Europe Historic Review for Quality Management
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961116/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Quality Management Software Market to Reach $18.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quality Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961116/?utm_source=GNW