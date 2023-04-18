New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Generator Rental Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961108/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Power Generator Rental Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Power Generator Rental estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.5% over the period 2022-2030. Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Power Generator Rental market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured)
- Aggreko PLC
- APR Energy
- Atlas Copco AB
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Cummins, Inc.
- United Rentals, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961108/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Power Generator Rental - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Generator Rental by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diesel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Diesel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Diesel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Natural Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Natural Gas by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Power Generator Rental Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Fuel Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Fuel Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Fuel Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Below 50 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Below 50 kW by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Below 50 kW by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 51
kW - 500 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for 51 kW - 500 kW by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for 51 kW - 500 kW by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 501
kW - 2500 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for 501 kW - 2500 kW by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for 501 kW - 2500 kW by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Above 2500 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Above 2500 kW by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 2500 kW by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Events by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Events by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Events by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Power Generator Rental Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Generator Rental by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other
Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,
Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Generator Rental by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Events, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Generator Rental by Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW,
501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW
and Above 2500 kW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental by
Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 50
kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and
Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,
Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Events, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW -
500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW
and Above 2500 kW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental
by Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below
50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Power Generator Rental Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and
Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,
Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Events, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW -
500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW
and Above 2500 kW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental
by Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below
50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Power Generator Rental Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and
Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,
Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Events, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW -
500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW
and Above 2500 kW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental
by Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below
50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Power Generator Rental Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and
Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,
Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Events, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW -
500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW
and Above 2500 kW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental
by Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below
50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Power Generator Rental Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and
Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,
Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Events, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator
Rental by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Events,
Mining and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW -
500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW
and Above 2500 kW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator
Rental by Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above
2500 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Power Generator Rental Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and
Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Power Generator Rental
by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator
Rental by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Power Generator Rental
by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Events, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator
Rental by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Events,
Mining and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW -
500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Power Generator Rental
by Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW
and Above 2500 kW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator
Rental by Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above
2500 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and
Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,
Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Events, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generator Rental by Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW -
500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW
and Above 2500 kW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental
by Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below
50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Power Generator Rental Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Generator Rental by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other
Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: UK Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by
Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: UK 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961108/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Power Generator Rental Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Generator Rental Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961108/?utm_source=GNW