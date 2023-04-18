New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Generator Rental Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961108/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Power Generator Rental Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Power Generator Rental estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.5% over the period 2022-2030. Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Power Generator Rental market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured)

- Aggreko PLC

- APR Energy

- Atlas Copco AB

- Caterpillar, Inc.

- Cummins, Inc.

- United Rentals, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961108/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Power Generator Rental - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Generator Rental by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Diesel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Diesel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Natural Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Natural Gas by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Power Generator Rental Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Fuel Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Fuel Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Fuel Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Below 50 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Below 50 kW by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Below 50 kW by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 51

kW - 500 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for 51 kW - 500 kW by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for 51 kW - 500 kW by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 501

kW - 2500 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for 501 kW - 2500 kW by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for 501 kW - 2500 kW by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Above 2500 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Above 2500 kW by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 2500 kW by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Events by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: World Historic Review for Events by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Events by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Power Generator Rental Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Generator Rental by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other

Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental by

Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,

Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Generator Rental by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing,

Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,

Events, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Generator Rental by Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW,

501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW

and Above 2500 kW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental by

Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 50

kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and

Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental

by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,

Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing,

Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,

Events, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW -

500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW

and Above 2500 kW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental

by Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below

50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Power Generator Rental Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and

Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental

by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,

Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing,

Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,

Events, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW -

500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW

and Above 2500 kW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental

by Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below

50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Power Generator Rental Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and

Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental

by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,

Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing,

Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,

Events, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW -

500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW

and Above 2500 kW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental

by Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below

50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Power Generator Rental Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and

Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental

by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,

Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing,

Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,

Events, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW -

500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW

and Above 2500 kW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental

by Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below

50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Power Generator Rental Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and

Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental

by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,

Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing,

Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,

Events, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator

Rental by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Events,

Mining and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW -

500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW

and Above 2500 kW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator

Rental by Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above

2500 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Power Generator Rental Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and

Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Power Generator Rental

by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator

Rental by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing,

Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Power Generator Rental

by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,

Events, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator

Rental by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Events,

Mining and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW -

500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Power Generator Rental

by Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW

and Above 2500 kW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator

Rental by Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above

2500 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and

Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental

by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,

Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing,

Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,

Events, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Events, Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generator Rental by Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW -

500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

Power Rating - Below 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW

and Above 2500 kW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental

by Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below

50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and Above 2500 kW for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Power Generator Rental Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Generator Rental by Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other

Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: UK Historic Review for Power Generator Rental by

Fuel Type - Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: UK 16-Year Perspective for Power Generator Rental by

Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961108/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________