The Marine Actuators and Valves market size is projected to grow from USD 2.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2027

Rotary Actuators segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Based on Product type, for Actuators, the rotary actuators segment is projected to lead the Marine Actuators market during the forecast period.These actuators are highly popular for use on ships and other vessels owing to their compact size, ability to generate larger torques and little maintenance requirements.



A rise in the number of vessel deliveries during the forecast period is set to drive the market for these actuators.



The Stainless-Steel segment is projected to dominate the market share in the By Material segment during the forecast period.

Based on Material, the stainless-steel segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period.Stainless steel is highly resistant to corrosion and rusting, making it excellent for use in marine conditions where seawater and other corrosive elements are frequently present.



It is also nonmagnetic, hence perfect for use in naval situations where magnetic interference could cause electrical equipment difficulties. Because of its strength and durability, it can survive the extreme circumstances of maritime settings, such as high pressures and temperatures, and hence is a popular choice for marine applications.



Based on Sales Channel, the OEM segment is projected to lead the Marine Actuators and Valves market during the forecast period.The OEM section of the market is driven by the continuous fleet expansion projects of numerous end users, including commercial passenger vessels, as well as cargoes, oil tankers and military operators.



Manufacturers in the marine actuators and valves market have extensive R&D resources, allowing them to stay at the forefront of technological breakthroughs in the industry.This provides them with a competitive advantage in terms of providing ship owners with the most up-to-date and inventive options.



OEMs have built relationships with shipyards and other industry major players, which helps them get contracts and maintain their market leadership.



The market for the electric segment is estimated to grow from USD 776 million in 2022 to USD 1012 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.45%. Technological advancements in electric mechanism-based products have led to an increased demand for electric actuators as these products offer advantages such as lower maintenance and more leak-free operations. Electric actuators are used in boats, yachts, and other sea vessels either externally or internally. Electric actuators provide a reliable lift on an engine hatch and allow easy access to the heart of the marine vessel.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022

The Asia Pacific region includes some of the busiest shipping routes in the world, including significant ports in China, Japan, and South Korea.This increasing demand for shipping generates a sizable market for marine components.



The Asia Pacific region is also home to some of the world’s largest shipbuilding nations, including China, Japan, and South Korea.As these countries’ shipbuilding industries expand, so does demand for marine components.



These factors have contributed to the Asia Pacific area becoming a major participant in the marine component industry, with many key manufacturers and suppliers situated in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the Marine Actuators and Valves market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 25%, Others-25%

• By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 40%, Asia Pacific – 20%, Middle East- 5%, Rest of the World – 15%.

Prominent companies include Moog Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Rotork plc (UK), Emerson (US), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), IMI plc (UK), Flowserve Corporation (US), Rockwell Automation (US) and Kitz Corporation (Japan) among others.



The report segments the Marine Actuators and Valves market based on Product, Platform, Design Characteristics, Material, Mechanism, Sales Channel, Application, Component and Region.Based on Product the market is segmented into Valve type and Actuator type.



Based on Platform, the market is segmented into commercial, defense, and unmanned vessels.The market, based on Design Characteristics, has been segmented into Valve market by size, Actuators market by Torque and Actuators market by Thrust.



The marine actuators and valves market, based on Mechanism, has been segmented into pneumatic, hydraulic, electric, hybrid, mechanical and manual.The marine actuators and valves market, based on Material, has been segmented into stainless steel, aluminum, alloy-based and others.



Based on Application, the market has been segmented into Ballast and Bilge System, Fuel and Propulsion System, Liquid cargo system, refrigeration system, HVAC system, firefighting system, portable water system and other applications. The market based on Component has been segmented into Valve components and Actuator components. On the basis of sales channel, the marine Actuators and Valves market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The Marine Actuators and Valves market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the Marine Actuators and Valves market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions; and recent developments associated with the Marine Actuators and Valves market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the Marine Actuators and Valves market ecosystem is covered in this report.



