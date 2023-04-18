Global Armor Materials Market Report 2023: Increasing Security Concerns in Developing Countries & Growing Demand for Homeland Security Bolsters Sector

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Armor Materials Market by Materials Type (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Composites, Para-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE, Fiberglass), Application (Vehicle, Aerospace, Body, Civil, Marine), & Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of value, the armor materials market is estimated to grow from USD 11.0 billion in 2021 to USD 16.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The growth of the automotive and aerospace industries is also driving the demand for armor materials. Manufacturers are developing new materials and technologies to improve the safety and security of vehicles and aircraft.

Para-aramid fiber is expected to be the fastest-growing material type of the armor materials market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

The para-aramid fibers segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. Para-aramid fibers show high tensile strength at low stretching. Due to this it offers excellent ballistic protection properties against a variety of bullet types. It also produces exceptional melt-resistance against exposure to extreme heat or fire and remarkable survival from chemical contact.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, in terms of value, during the forecast period is the largest armor materials market

Due to an increase in warfare activities, the Asia Pacific armor materials market is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, it is anticipated that the upgrading of military programs in nations like China, Japan, and South Korea will fuel demand for materials for vehicle and aircraft armor.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Security Concerns in Developing Countries
  • Growing Demand for Homeland Security
  • Development of Lethal Ammunition and Weapons

Restraints

  • Government Regulations Over Production Capacity and Supply Chain
  • Failure to Provide Complete Protection

Opportunities

  • Military Modernization Programs
  • Need for Lightweight Armor
  • Changing Battlefield Scenario

Challenges

  • Development of Explosive Reactive Armor Systems
  • High Cost of Lightweight Armor Materials

