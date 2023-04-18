Global Armor Materials Market Report 2023: Increasing Security Concerns in Developing Countries & Growing Demand for Homeland Security Bolsters Sector

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Armor Materials Market by Materials Type (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Composites, Para-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE, Fiberglass), Application (Vehicle, Aerospace, Body, Civil, Marine), & Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





In terms of value, the armor materials market is estimated to grow from USD 11.0 billion in 2021 to USD 16.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The growth of the automotive and aerospace industries is also driving the demand for armor materials. Manufacturers are developing new materials and technologies to improve the safety and security of vehicles and aircraft.

Para-aramid fiber is expected to be the fastest-growing material type of the armor materials market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

The para-aramid fibers segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. Para-aramid fibers show high tensile strength at low stretching. Due to this it offers excellent ballistic protection properties against a variety of bullet types. It also produces exceptional melt-resistance against exposure to extreme heat or fire and remarkable survival from chemical contact.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, in terms of value, during the forecast period is the largest armor materials market

Due to an increase in warfare activities, the Asia Pacific armor materials market is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, it is anticipated that the upgrading of military programs in nations like China, Japan, and South Korea will fuel demand for materials for vehicle and aircraft armor.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Security Concerns in Developing Countries

Growing Demand for Homeland Security

Development of Lethal Ammunition and Weapons

Restraints

Government Regulations Over Production Capacity and Supply Chain

Failure to Provide Complete Protection

Opportunities

Military Modernization Programs

Need for Lightweight Armor

Changing Battlefield Scenario

Challenges

Development of Explosive Reactive Armor Systems

High Cost of Lightweight Armor Materials

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $16.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Armor Materials Market, by Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Metals & Alloys

7.2.1 Demand for Lightweight Alloys to Lead to Replacement of Ballistic Steel

7.2.1.1 High-Density Steel

7.2.1.2 Aluminum

7.2.1.3 Titanium

7.3 Ceramics

7.3.1 High Ballistic Resistance, Low Weight, and Durability to Fuel Demand for Ceramics in Body Armor

7.3.1.1 Aluminum Oxide

7.3.1.2 Silicon Carbide

7.3.1.3 Boron Carbide

7.4 Composites

7.4.1 High Mechanical Strength and Stiffness to Contribute to Demand for Composites

7.4.1.1 Fibers

7.4.1.2 Fabrics

7.4.1.3 Matrix Materials

7.4.1.4 Prepregs

7.4.1.5 Hybrid Composites

7.4.1.6 3D Composites

7.5 Para-Aramid Fiber

7.5.1 Para-Aramid Fiber to Witness Demand due to Ultra-High Strength

7.6 Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe)

7.6.1 Shock Absorption Properties in Body Armor to Fuel Demand

7.7 Fiberglass

7.7.1 Favorable Properties in Ballistic Applications to Influence Demand

7.8 Other Material Types

8 Armor Materials Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Vehicle Armor

8.2.1 Armored Vehicles to Witness High Demand due to Rising Cross-Border Conflicts

8.3 Aerospace Armor

8.3.1 High Investments by Air Forces of Various Countries to Drive Demand for Aerospace Armor

8.4 Body Armor

8.4.1 Rising Need for Protection Systems by Law Enforcement Agencies to Drive Market

8.5 Civil Armor

8.5.1 Increasing Safety Concerns of Civilians to Contribute to Market Growth

8.6 Marine Armor

8.6.1 Expansion of Navy Fleet in Developing Countries to Drive Market

9 Armor Materials Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Adjacent and Related Markets

13 Appendix

