Global Armor Materials Market Report 2023: Increasing Security Concerns in Developing Countries & Growing Demand for Homeland Security Bolsters Sector

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Armor Materials Market by Materials Type (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Composites, Para-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE, Fiberglass), Application (Vehicle, Aerospace, Body, Civil, Marine), & Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In terms of value, the armor materials market is estimated to grow from USD 11.0 billion in 2021 to USD 16.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The growth of the automotive and aerospace industries is also driving the demand for armor materials. Manufacturers are developing new materials and technologies to improve the safety and security of vehicles and aircraft.
Para-aramid fiber is expected to be the fastest-growing material type of the armor materials market, in terms of value, during the forecast period
The para-aramid fibers segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. Para-aramid fibers show high tensile strength at low stretching. Due to this it offers excellent ballistic protection properties against a variety of bullet types. It also produces exceptional melt-resistance against exposure to extreme heat or fire and remarkable survival from chemical contact.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, in terms of value, during the forecast period is the largest armor materials market
Due to an increase in warfare activities, the Asia Pacific armor materials market is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, it is anticipated that the upgrading of military programs in nations like China, Japan, and South Korea will fuel demand for materials for vehicle and aircraft armor.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Security Concerns in Developing Countries
- Growing Demand for Homeland Security
- Development of Lethal Ammunition and Weapons
Restraints
- Government Regulations Over Production Capacity and Supply Chain
- Failure to Provide Complete Protection
Opportunities
- Military Modernization Programs
- Need for Lightweight Armor
- Changing Battlefield Scenario
Challenges
- Development of Explosive Reactive Armor Systems
- High Cost of Lightweight Armor Materials
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|263
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$11 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$16.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Armor Materials Market, by Material Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Metals & Alloys
7.2.1 Demand for Lightweight Alloys to Lead to Replacement of Ballistic Steel
7.2.1.1 High-Density Steel
7.2.1.2 Aluminum
7.2.1.3 Titanium
7.3 Ceramics
7.3.1 High Ballistic Resistance, Low Weight, and Durability to Fuel Demand for Ceramics in Body Armor
7.3.1.1 Aluminum Oxide
7.3.1.2 Silicon Carbide
7.3.1.3 Boron Carbide
7.4 Composites
7.4.1 High Mechanical Strength and Stiffness to Contribute to Demand for Composites
7.4.1.1 Fibers
7.4.1.2 Fabrics
7.4.1.3 Matrix Materials
7.4.1.4 Prepregs
7.4.1.5 Hybrid Composites
7.4.1.6 3D Composites
7.5 Para-Aramid Fiber
7.5.1 Para-Aramid Fiber to Witness Demand due to Ultra-High Strength
7.6 Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe)
7.6.1 Shock Absorption Properties in Body Armor to Fuel Demand
7.7 Fiberglass
7.7.1 Favorable Properties in Ballistic Applications to Influence Demand
7.8 Other Material Types
8 Armor Materials Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Vehicle Armor
8.2.1 Armored Vehicles to Witness High Demand due to Rising Cross-Border Conflicts
8.3 Aerospace Armor
8.3.1 High Investments by Air Forces of Various Countries to Drive Demand for Aerospace Armor
8.4 Body Armor
8.4.1 Rising Need for Protection Systems by Law Enforcement Agencies to Drive Market
8.5 Civil Armor
8.5.1 Increasing Safety Concerns of Civilians to Contribute to Market Growth
8.6 Marine Armor
8.6.1 Expansion of Navy Fleet in Developing Countries to Drive Market
9 Armor Materials Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
12 Adjacent and Related Markets
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- Agy Holding Corp.
- Alcoa Corporation
- Armorworks Enterprises LLC
- AT&F Advanced Metals LLC
- ATI, Inc.
- Avient Corporation
- Ceramtec Topco GmbH
- Cerco Corporation
- Coorstek, Inc.
- Cps Technologies, Corp.
- Dupont De Nemours, Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- JPS Composites Materials
- Leeco Steel
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- PPG Industries
- Protective Structures, Ltd.
- Safariland, LLC
- Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Schunk Carbon Technology
- SSAB Ab
- Surmet Corporation
- Tata Steel Limited
- Teijin Limited
- Tencate Advanced Armor
- Waco Composites Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xas3ag
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment