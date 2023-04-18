DCT Strategies to Enhance Diversity in Clinical Trials 2023: Inclusion of Underrepresented Groups Crucial for Successful Trials

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DCT Strategies to Enhance Diversity in Clinical Trials - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report the publisher takes a deep dive into decentralized clinical strategies and how race and other factors influence the channels people use to find clinical trials, satisfaction with clinical trial elements, and willingness to participate in future clinical trials.

The report also identifies racial differences underlying participation rates clinical trials and identifies those elements that are the most likely to drive future participation. This research should be considered foundational information for biopharmaceutical industry stakeholders seeking to increase diversity and participation in underrepresented patient groups in clinical trials.

Overview:

The report examines the perceptions of 467 clinical trial participants and 553 respondents from the general population that have not participated in a clinical trial. Analysis by factors including as race, gender, socioeconomic status, and insurance type provide valuable insights into how to enhance diversity and inclusion in clinical trials.

Topics covered include:

Rationale for searching for a clinical trial

Source where patients first Learn about clinical trials

Why participants join/do not join clinical trials

Perceived ease or difficulty with clinical trial elements and patient satisfaction

Impact of decentralized elements on clinical trial experience and willingness to participate in the future

Impact of travel on clinical trial satisfaction

Patient and general population attitudes towards travel in clinical trials

Top decentralized strategies driving patient willingness to participate in future clinical trials

Likelihood of participating in trails with more in-home and away-from-home elements

Key Topics Covered:

I. Study Background

II. Key Conclusions and LSSG Discussion

III. Methodology

IV. Detailed Findings - Clinical Trial Participant Perspective

V. Detailed Findings - Non-Clinical Trial Participant Perspective

VI. Respondent Demographics

VII. About the Publisher

