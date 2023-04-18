New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silicone Market by Type, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05701333/?utm_source=GNW



• By Type, Elastomers accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Out of the four types (elastomer, fluids, resins and gels & other products), elastomers has the largest market share and is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The growing transportation industry is expected to offer tremendous growth opportunities for the use of silicone elastomers as they are extensively used in end-use industries, such as radiator seals, ignition cables, connector seals, spark plug boots, crankshaft seals, and exhaust pipe hangers.

• By End-Use Industry, Electronics accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Electronics is the major end-use industries of the silicone market.The growing miniaturization trend in the electronics end-use industry has forced electronics component manufacturers to produce smaller components, which require higher heat resistance for reducing the probability of failure and ensuring reliability.



Hence, the demand for silicone in the electronics end-use industry witnesses rapid growth, as it provides adequate protection at component interfaces that is a critical requirement in high-power electronics.



Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the silicone market during the forecast period

The market is growing rapidly in developing economies, such as China, Brazil, and India, due to its application in various end-use industries.Several companies are moving to these countries that offer sustained demand, low production costs, and easy access to raw materials.



The key challenges for silicone manufacturers in developed economies include economic uncertainty, fluctuating prices of raw materials, volatile foreign currency exchange rates, slow economic growth, and a demand-supply gap of raw materials.In addition to this, the demand for silicone in this region is also attributed to the growing transportation and construction industry.



India in Asia Pacific region accounted for highest CAGR in the silicone market, followed by China and South Korea. These countries are projected to witness a steady increase in consumption between 2022 and 2027.



Further in-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Experience Officer (CXO), Managers, Marketing Officers, Production Officers, and other related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the string wound filter materials market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 53.5%, Tier 2: 23.3% and Tier 3: 23.3%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 23.3%, Managers: 60.5%, and Executives: 16.3%



By Region: North America: 33%, Europe: 27%, Asia Pacific: 25%, South America: 5% and Middle East & Africa: 10%.



Companies Covered: Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Elkem ASA (Norway), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (US), Gelest, Inc. (US), Sivance, LLC (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Innospec, Inc. (US), Siltech Corporation (Canada), Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Reiss Manufacturing, Inc. (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), CHT Group (Germany), Specialty Silicone Products, Inc. (US), and Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (China) and others.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the silicone market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on end-use, type, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the silicone market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall silicone market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05701333/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________