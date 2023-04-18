The market for ceramic tiles is estimated to be USD 227.9 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 320.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1%

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ceramic Tiles Market by Type, Application End-use Sector, Finish, Construction Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436765/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing population and urbanization with the population shift from rural to urban areas is driving the market growth of ceramic tiles market in the forecast period.

• By Type, Porcelain accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Ceramic tiles market has been segmented on type, such as Porcelain, Glazed and Unglazed. The porcelain tiles are dense and possess a water absorption rate of 0.5% or lower. Hence, they are mostly used in flooring applications. The porcelain segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its enhanced properties which makes it an ideal tiling material. Glazed ceramic tiles are simple to clean and maintain. They provide better moisture and stain resistance. Unglazed tiles are scratch resistant and have better resistance to wear, tear, and damage.

• By Application, Flooring segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.



The Ceramic tiles market is categorized based on different applications i.e., Flooring, internal walls, external walls and Others. The Flooring segment dominated the market as it provides cost-efficient material for flooring, which is water resistant, durable, has low maintenance and possess high strength. The internal walls are fitted with ceramic tiles in interior walls of kitchens, storage areas, bathrooms, hospitals, laboratories etc. These internal wall tiles offer strain resistance and also enhance the aesthetic appeal of the place. The external wall tiles protect surfaces from environmental factors like rain, sunlight and humidity.

• By End-use sector, Residential segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Ceramic tiles market is categorized as ceramic tiles required for residential and non-residential construction works.The residential sector is projected to register the highest CAGR due to increased construction activities, an increased income of people and hence increasing demand for new houses and facilities.



Ceramic tiles are required in bathrooms, kitchens, swimming pools, interior walls, exterior walls, countertops and rooftops in residences. Ceramic tiles are also widely used in non-residential units like hospitals, laboratories, malls, multipurpose halls, gymnasiums etc.



APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the Ceramic tiles market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing the most rapid growth in the flexible packaging market, with China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and other countries in the region being included.Due to increased economic development, increasing population, and expansion, India, China, and Vietnam are expected to see significant growth in the ceramic tile market.



Additionally, the increasing urbanization in these countries has created a substantial customer base for ceramic tiles, further driving the growth of the ceramic tiles market in the projected period.

Companies Covered: Mohawk Industries Inc. (US), Grupo Lamosa (Mexico), RAK Ceramics (UAE), SCG Ceramics (Thailand), and Kajaria Ceramics (India), and others.



