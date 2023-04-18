Waterproofing Products Market to reach USD 53.23 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.19 percent (2023-2029)

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international material and chemical business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ Waterproofing Products Market ”. The total global market size for the Waterproofing Products Market was valued at USD 37.34 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.19 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 53.23 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 37.34 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 53.23 Bn CAGR 5.19 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 284 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Type, Application and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/184954

Waterproofing Products Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides a comprehensive overview, of the Waterproofing Products Market including market shares, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities of the market. Every segment of the market is evaluated on the basis of growth rate and share of the market. The key market players by region, along with their revenue, financial status, and technical developments are analyzed for understanding the competitive landscape of the market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Waterproofing Products Market size. Waterproofing Products Market provides the CAGR of the market, market size, value, volume, revenue, sales, and other key factors related to the Market.

Waterproofing Products Market Overview

Waterproofing is the process of making an object or structure watertight or water-resistant so that it is largely unaffected by water and resists water infiltration under specific conditions. Waterproofing products are used extensively in construction projects. These products provide various advantages, including chemical resistance, UV radiation resistance, heat resistance, waterproofing during the rainy season, stability, and strength, which contribute to a structure's increased longevity. Waterproofing products include waterproofing membranes, waterproofing chemicals, and waterproofing coatings.

Increasing demand for waterproofing products in roofing and infrastructural applications to drive the market growth

The economic growth, rapid urbanization and various infrastructural development such as industrial, residential and government buildings are expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period. High spending on infrastructure development and demand for private and public sectors including power stations, roads, railways , airports, bridges and others are driving the Waterproofing Products Market demand.

The surge in demand for environmentally friendly waterproofing products is expected to fuel the waterproofing industry. Huge competition and key players’ new product innovation strategies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the Waterproofing Products Market growth.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/184954

In Asia-Pacific, increasing investment of government in the green military to drive Waterproofing Products Market growth.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest Waterproofing Products Market share, in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing building industry demand in India and China is a main propelling factor for market growth in the region. The expansion of residential and non-residential buildings in China is expected to drive the Waterproofing Products market growth during the forecast period.

Waterproofing Products Market Segmentation

By Type:

Membranes

Coatings

Sealants

Others

Based on the Type, the membranes Waterproofing Products segment to dominate the market over the forecast period

In 2022, the membranes segment held the largest Waterproofing Products Market share and is expected to maintain its position in the market. The membrane segment provides significant advantages over conventional waterproofing products particularly when seamless solutions are desired, aesthetically. This factor is expected to boost the growth of this segment in the Waterproofing Products Market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/184954

By Application:

Roofing and walls

Floors and Basements

Water and Waste Management

Tunnel Liners

Bridges and Highways

Others

Based on the Application, the roofing and walls Waterproofing Products segment to dominate the market over the forecast period

The roofing and wall category held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment growth is driven by waterproofing products that have high resistance and the capacity to withstand foot activity. Due to these functions waterproofing products suitable for use on roofing and walls and are expected to drive the Waterproofing Products Market over the period.

Waterproofing Products Key Players include:

BASF SE

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Pidilite Industries Limited

RPM International Inc.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Fosroc International Ltd.

Mapei S.p.A.

Johns Manville

GAF Materials Corporation

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Fyfe Asia Pte Ltd.

Kryton International Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Tremco Inc.



Key questions answered in the Waterproofing Products Market are:

What are Waterproofing Products?

What was the Waterproofing Products Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Waterproofing Products Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Waterproofing Products Market?

What are the key benefits of the Waterproofing Products Market?

What are the new trends in Waterproofing Products?

Which segment dominated the Waterproofing Products Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Waterproofing Products Market?

What are the driving, opportunity and restraining factors in the global Waterproofing Products Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Waterproofing Products Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Waterproofing Products Market growth?

Which region held the largest share of the Waterproofing Products Market?

Who are the key players in the Waterproofing Products Market?





Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/184954

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Application and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is a leading Material & Chemical research firm that has also published the following reports:

Liquid Roofing Market : The total market size was valued at USD 6.57 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.75 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 11.93 Bn. The increasing demand for functional and cost-efficient roofing systems and growth in the consumption of 2K polyurethane liquid roofing systems is expected to drive market growth.

Waterborne Coatings Market : The total market size was valued at USD 81.17 Bn in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 109.39 Bn. The increasing environmental regulation is expected to drive market growth.

Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market : The total market size was valued at USD 1.66 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 2.71 Bn. Increasing infrastructural development is expected to drive market growth.

Construction Adhesives Market : The total market size was valued at USD 10.67 Mn in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 16.50 Mn. The increasing construction activities are expected to drive market growth.

Bitumen Emulsifiers Market : The total market size was valued at USD 246 Mn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 355.22 Mn. The increasing Urbanization is expected to drive market growth.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic Industries, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified Type estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.