The global Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market is consolidated market. The market is estimated to grow to USD 12.4 billion by 2028 from USD 8.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.8%

By product & service, the consumables & reagent segment is expected to grow at the highest during the forecast period.

On the basis of product & service, the dPCR and qPCR market is segmented into reagents and consumables; instruments; and software and services.This segment includes specific reagents (such as master mixes, assay kits, and enzymes) and consumables (such as reaction tubes, needles, and vials) used during dPCR procedures.



Generally, dPCR reagents consist of a super mix or a master mix that contains the buffer, DNA polymerase, dNTPs, and dsDNA-binding dyes.The reagents and consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



The dPCR and qPCR products are increasingly used by researchers and healthcare professionals due to the ongoing automation and miniaturization of qPCR/dPCR instruments, the commercialization of advanced software, and the availability of customized laboratory reagents such factors are expected to drive the growth of the qPCR and dPCR reagents and consumables market.



By application, the clinical applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The clinical applications segment is estimated to dominate the qPCR and dPCR applications market during the forecast period. The key factors driving the market growth include the growing usage of qPCR in disease diagnosis, growing public emphasis on early & effective disease diagnosis & treatment, technological benefits offered by dPCR such as high flexibility, increased device sensitivity, better precision, and absolute quantification of target molecule, and the increasing global burden of cancer are key factors that will drive the market for clinical applications during the forecast period.



By end-user, the hospitals and diagnostics centers segment dominated the market during the forecast period.

The hospital and diagnostic laboratories dominated the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing market availability of qPCR reagents for clinical diagnostic applications, the ongoing expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries, the high prevalence of target diseases, and growing awareness among end users related to the benefits offered by qPCR for clinical diagnosis, the growing demand for early and efficient disease diagnosis and treatment, and the increasing number of dPCR product launches for diagnostic applications.



Asia Pacific dPCR and qPCR market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the ongoing expansion and modernization of the healthcare infrastructure in emerging Asian countries, increasing number of research projects in China, India, and Japan in the field of genomics and oncology, rising trend of clinical research being outsourced to Asia-based CROs by leading drug manufacturing companies, and continuous government support for genomics-based research activities in emerging Asia Pacific countries.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Respondent: Supply Side – 70%, Demand Side – 30%

• By Designation: Managers–45%, CXOs and Directors – 30%, and Executives - 25%

• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–25%, Asia Pacific–20%, RoW-15%



Prominent players in the global digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market are, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Danaher Corporation (US), Eppendorf (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), QIAGEN (Germany), BioMérieux (France), Meridian Bioscience (US), Quidel Corporation (US), Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US), Stilla (France), Standard BioTools (US), ENDRESS+HAUSER Group Services AG (ENDRESS+HAUSER) (Switzerland), JN Medsys (Singapore), BIONEER CORPORATION (South Korea), ELITech Group (France), QuantaBio (US), Sacace Biotechnologies Srl (Italy), Bio Molecular Systems (Australia), Biomeme, Inc. (US), Kyratec (Australia), LGC Bioresearch Technologies (England), Antylia Scientific (US), and Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. (India).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the dPCR and qPCR market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a more significant share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Rising incidence and prevalence of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders, continuous advancements in PCR technologies, growing importance of PCR in biomarker discovery), restraints (High device costs associated with dPCR, technical limitations of qPCR and dPCR ), opportunities (Growing market penetration in emerging countries), and challenges (Time-consuming methodology involving sample handling and post-PCR analysis, Lack of accuracy and standardization in protocols) influencing the growth of the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), and Danaher Corporation (US).

