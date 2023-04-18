Fibre Batteries Market to hit USD 274.7 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 23 percent over the forecast period

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Energy & Power market research firm, has published competitive intelligence and market research report on “ Fibre Batteries Market ”. The Fibre Batteries market size was valued at USD 64.5 Mn in 2022. The total Fibre Batteries Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 274.7 Mn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 64.5 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 274.7 Mn CAGR 23 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 275 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Type, Rechargeability, Capacity, and End Use Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Fibre Batteries Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Fibre Batteries Market report includes the market size and growth rate along with a thorough regional analysis, competitive landscape and segment-wise analysis of the industry. Key insights provided by the report include the major drivers of the Fibre Batteries Market, the challenges faced by the market participants and growth prospects in the Fibre Batteries industry across the globe.

Regional analysis of the Fibre Batteries industry is conducted at country, regional and global level. This helps client gain insights into the market penetration of biopolymers by region along with factors affecting the same. Segment-wise analysis of the Fibre Batteries Market is conducted by Type, Rechargeability, Capacity, and End Use.

Data for the analysis was collected using primary and secondary research methods for Fibre Batteries Market report. The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Fibre Batteries Market players. Tools such as SWOT, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Force analysis were used for analysing the Fibre Batteries Market.

Fibre Batteries Market Overview

Fibre Batteries are thin batteries based on fibre that can be woven into items to create highly flexible and wearable electronics . Fibre batteries are a new variety of batteries and have low energy storage compared to conventional energy storage devices . The research team have been trying to fabricate these batteries with a different range of techniques and approaches.

Adoption of Electric Vehicle to boost the demand for Fibre Batteries Market

Government incentives, regulations on emissions and improvement in battery technology are expected to boost the Fibre Batteries Market growth. Conventional lithium-ion batteries used in Electric Vehicles for safety concerns. Fibre batteries are environmentally friendly and can be recycled without containing harmful materials such as cobalt and nickel. The use of advanced technology such as Artificial Intelligence and 5G networks in healthcare organizations to provide the best care possible in real-time is expected to influence the Fibre Batteries Market growth. Advantages as compared to conventional batteries led to increase in the investment in the market.

Government policies to develop smart cities and smart electronic wearable is significantly contributing to the growth of the market. The use of batteries by the end users such as consumer electronics, and smart packaging has increased rapidly. Wider varieties of consumer electronics in the household sector is expected to influence the Fibre Batteries Market growth. Manufacturers are investing to provide a high-quality experience to consumers.

High cost of production and manufacturing is expected to hinder the Fibre Batteries Market growth. Lack of standardization related to research and development activities is expected to restrain market growth. Integration of batteries with IoT devices to communicate and exchange data with each other presents lucrative opportunities for the market.

Asia-Pacific region to dominate the Fibre Batteries Market over the forecast period

Asia-Pacific region dominated the Fibre Batteries Market with 44 percent of the total market share in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Presence of several prominent manufacturers with increased demand for portable and wearable electronic devices is expected to fuel the regional market growth. China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Taiwan are major countries contributing for the growth of the Fibre Batteries Market. Initiatives by the government are promoting to adopt green technologies and a favourable business environment.

North American region held 27 percent of the market share in 2022 with increase in demand for portable electronics and renewable energy storage solutions. European region held 20 percent of the total Fibre Batteries Market share in 2022 with increasing demand for energy-efficient products.

Fibre Batteries Market Segmentation

By Type:

Thin-Film

Printed

Others



Based on type, Thin Film segment held the largest market accounting 35 percent of the total market share in 2022. Thin Film are a type of solid batteries used as an electrolyte with separate cathode and anode. These batteries are flexible, lightweight, and can be integrated into small devices.

By Rechargeability:

Primary

Secondary

Based on Rechargeability, Primary segment dominated the Fibre Batteries Market with 43 percent of the market share in 2022. These batteries are also known as non-rechargeable batteries. Primary batteries are used in various applications due to their low cost, and wide availability.

By Capacity:

Below 10 mAh

10 mAh -100 mAh

Above 100 mAh



By End Use:

Consumer Electronics

Smart Packaging

Smart Cards

Medical Devices

Wireless Sensors

Others

Based on End Use, Consumer Electronics segment dominated the Fibre Batteries Market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Increasing demand for fibre batteries in non-consumer electronics applications is expected to boost market growth.

Fibre Batteries Market Key Players include:

PowerOasis Ltd

Infinite Power Solutions, Inc.

ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.

Blue Solutions SA

Prieto Battery, Inc.

Cymbet Corporation

Paper Battery Company, Inc.

Ilika plc

Cap-XX Limited

NEI Corporation

Excellatron Solid State, LLC

Lionrock Batteries

BrightVolt Inc.

Nohm Technologies Inc.

FlexEl LLC

Front Edge Technology, Inc.

Faradion Ltd.

Jenax Inc.

QinetiQ

Ultralife Corporation

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Rechargeability, Capacity, and End Use Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations



