The global electrophoresis market is projected to reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2028 from USD 3.1 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7%

However, time consuming operations and limited sample analysis to restrain the growth of electrophoresis market.



The gel electrophoresis segment accounted for the highest market share in the electrophoresis systems market, by type, during the forecast period

Based on the type of segment, the electrophoresis system market is categorized into gel electrophoresis systems, and capillary electrophoresis systems.The gel electrophoresis system is expected to witness a high market share during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to factors such as the growing uptake of automated electrophoresis systems among researchers, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.



Vertical gel electrophoresis systems accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the gel electrophoresis systens market is segmented into horizontal gel electrophoresis systems and vertical gel electrophoresis systems.In 2022, the horizontal gel electrophoresis system dominated the market and vertical gel electrophoresis systems to observe the highest growth rate.



Factors supporting the growth of vertical gel electrophoresis systems include accommodating larger sample sizes than horizontal instruments, owing to which they are increasingly used in analyzing large samples in protein studies.



The North America segment accounted for the highest market share in the electrophoresis systems market, by region, during the forecast period

Based on the region, the global electrophoresis market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.North America is expected to witness high market share during the forecast period.



Stringent regulations for quality monitoring and process validation in the US pharmaceutical sector are also supporting the growth of the electrophoresis market.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (30%), Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (25%)

• By Designation: C-level (20%), Director-level (20%), and Others (45%)

• By Region: North America (40%), Asia- Pacific (30%), Europe (20%), Latin America (7%) and Middle East & Africa(3%)



Prominent companies include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer Inc. Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Lonza (Switzerland), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), HOEFER INC.(US), Sebia Group (UK), Takara Bio Inc.(US), C.B.S. Scientific (US), 4Basebio PLC. (Germany), Helena Laboratories Corporation (US), Syngene (UK), VWR International (US), TBG Diagnostics Ltd. (Australia), Analytik Jena GMBH (Germany), Oprl Biosciences PVT.LTD. (India), Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Germany), Cleaver Scientific Ltd. (UK), Major Science Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Bio World (India), National Analytical Corporation (India) and AES life sciences (Canada)



Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the electrophoresis market by product (electrophoresis reagents, electrophoresis systems, gel documentation systems and software), by application (research application, diagnostic applications, and quality control & process validation), by end user (academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic centers and other end users), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the electrophoresis market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the electrophoresis market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the electrophoresis market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall electrophoresis market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (rising funding for proteomics and genomics research, growing industry-academia research collaborations, growing use of NGS and decliening cost of DNA sequencing, increasing number of clinical, forensic, and research labs, rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders, and growing prominence of nanoproteomics), restraints (presence of alternative technologies offering better efficiency and results, and time-consuming operations and limited sample analysis), opportunities (high growth opportunities in developing countries, increasing demand for personalized medicines, and shift from plant-based to genome-based drug discovery), and challenges (safety concerns associated with electrophoresis reagents, and need for high procedural efficiency to ensure accurate results) influencing the growth of the electrophoresis market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the electrophoresis market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the electrophoresis market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the electrophoresis market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), among others in the electrophoresis market strategies.

