The transplant diagnostic market is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2028 from USD 4.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.4%

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transplant Diagnostics Market by Technology, Product, Application, Type, End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04606005/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, over the past ten years, companies have made significant strides in developing better HLA typing technologies, antibody monitoring, tools, and software. This is gradually being used for diagnostic purposes when transplanting various body organs. These are the factors contributing to increasing transplant diagnostic market.



The Kidney transplants to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

According to transplant type, the kidney transplant holds the largest market share in 2022. Due to longer lifespans and rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, chronic kidney disease is becoming more prevalent and there are more patients needing hemodialysis.These factors are causing an increase in the market share for kidney transplants.



The Molecular based assay technology is holding the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on technology, the molecular-based assay technology market is classified into PCR-based Molecular assays and Sequencing based molecular assays. The PCR-based molecular assays hold a larger share than sequencing-based assays like sanger sequencing and NGS sequencing.



The market in North America region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest market share—45.5%—in 2022. The increasing private -public funding and increasing public awareness for organ donation is contributing to the high number of the share of North America.

While APAC is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The transplant diagnostic market in the APAC region is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing number of hospitals in Asian countries and favorable government initiatives.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–40%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3– 30%

• By Designation: C-level–27%, Director-level–18and Others–55%

• By Region: North America–45%, Europe–15%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–15%, and the Middle East & Africa–5%



The prominent player in transplant diagnostic market are bioMérieux SA (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)



Research Coverage

This report studies the transplant diagnostic market based on product&service, technology,application, end user, and region.It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established and entrants/smaller firms to gauge the market’s pulse, which, in turn, would help them garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the microcatheter market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the microcatheter market..

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the microcatheter market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04606005/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________