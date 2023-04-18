Inmar Intelligence Names Aki Technologies as its Newly-formed Media Division

Winston-Salem, N.C., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar today announced a newly-formed media division that it will name Aki Technologies, formalizing the companies’ joint value proposition for advertisers and retailers, and capitalizing on Aki’s established brand equity and momentum with marketers and agencies. The new division will integrate all of Inmar and Aki’s media offerings under one organization, led by Aaron Kechley, who formerly served as Interim President of Inmar’s Martech Division and prior to that, dataxu’s President, Platform and EVP, Product Management & Marketing.

Marketers and retailers looking to target the right advertisements in the right moment will now have an easier time reaching the most receptive consumers at scale and across all screens, powered by verified retail transaction data. This recent move helps advertisers activate more data-informed digital media campaigns, reach verified audiences according to their buying habits and scale their reach across all digital media channels, as supported by a new, integrated portfolio of media products, including:

Social Unbound - Proprietary targeting within social media’s walled gardens enabled by Aki's predictive models for advertising receptivity and Inmar's verified transaction data. Social Unbound also features original creator content in receptive environments beyond social media to amplify the content’s reach and impact.

Retail Media powered by Aki Moments - Moments targeting enhances retailers’ transaction data with contextual signals to achieve greater scale and acquire new customers across off-platform channels. Now, moments and personalization can also enhance retailers’ owned inventory across their website, app, emails and more to provide more relevant onsite experiences for their shoppers.

CTV Attribution - Inmar-enhanced sales lift attribution for Aki's CTV advertising campaigns. This follows Aki’s 2022 release of CTV ONE, which enables CTV advertisers to run campaigns with the promise of "frequency without fatigue" in order to achieve strong campaign performance while combating CTV viewers’ top issue–repetitive ads.

“PepsiCo has been leveraging Inmar’s social solution for several years and we’ve seen incredible results,” said Drew Ingram, Director of Portfolio Media Strategy at PepsiCo. “We’ve also utilized Aki’s moments-based targeting and personalization solution across our portfolio of brands. I’m excited to see how our partnership grows now that these complementary solutions have joined forces.”

Inmar has acquired several companies in the last 10 years, assembling the assets that now form its unified, compelling and comprehensive media and data offering. Past acquisitions include Youtech, OwnerIQ and Collective Bias, with Aki as the latest in 2021.

“We can’t imagine a better way to help our customers rise above this challenging economic climate than to arm them with new products that leverage the best of Inmar and Aki to bolster their competitive edge,” said CEO of Inmar Intelligence Spencer Baird.

Aki’s longstanding credibility within the advertising industry drove the company’s decision to validate and scale its brand equity across Inmar’s greater media division. The division now offers clients triple the resources compared to legacy Aki, with a combined workforce of nearly 500 people.

Since Inmar acquired Aki, both companies have collectively received 16 industry awards from Digiday, Marcom, Stevies, Modern Retail, OMMA and others. Together, Inmar and Aki will look to accelerate their industry impact with additional award-winning, high-performing campaigns that drive results and revenue for brands and retailers.

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers’ lives. As a trusted partner to brands, retailers and healthcare systems for over 40 years, we design, build and operate reliable, dynamic solutions to create greater efficiencies and enable connections that unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces.



For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.