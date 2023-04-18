The following construction phase of the Kalaranna District has started

English Estonian



The first 8 houses of the Kalaranna District on the boarder of Tallinn Old Town have been completed, and construction has now started for the next 4 houses of the Kalaranna District.

In the current construction phase, 4 new houses will be built on the plot at Kalaranna 8, for a total of 146 residential units and 4 commercial units.

Diverse and architecturally enriching, the Kalaranna District has undoubtedly been one of the most anticipated city quarters here in Tallinn, which for the first time opened a dialogue between the sea and the city center.Due to its location, the seaside city quarter has already become an important integration point for both residents and visitors which is clearly demonstrated by the continuous high interest in both the quarter’s homes and commercial premises. To date, 26 apartments have been sold or booked, representing 20% of the available space that will be completed in the current construction phase.

The architects of Kalaranna District are Mihkel Tüür and Ott Kadarik (Kadarik Tüür Architects), landscape architects are Maarja Tüür and Kerttu Kõll (Sfäär Planeeringud). Home interior design packages have been created in cooperation with interior architect Galina Burnakova.

The nearly 39 000 m2 area of ​​Kalaranna District was planned to be built in several phases. A total of 12 four- or five- story houses will be built with a total gross area of ​​nearly 38 300 m2. The facade is finished with different shades and structures - natural stone, wood, aluminum composite board and brick are used. The first phase of construction covers an area of approximately 31 500 m2, with 8 houses with a gross floor area of approximately 25 600 m2 and an underground car park with 385 parking spaces. By the end of the ongoing construction phase, a land plot of approximately 7 500 m2 will be developed, with 4 houses with a gross area of ​​approximately 12 700 m2 and an underground car park with approximately 60 parking spaces.

Andrus Laurits

General Manager

Phone: +372 614 4920

Email: andrus.laurits@prokapital.com





Attachment