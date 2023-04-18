The global food emulsifiers market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.6 Billion in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 4.9%

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Emulsifiers Market by Type, Source, Function, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04489949/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period. The major driving factors are changing lifestyles, consumption patterns, rise in consumption of convenience foods and bakery products.



Europe is projected to be the second largest market for food emulsifiers in the forecasted period.

Europe stands as the second largest market for food emulsifiers, due to the increasing demand from food and beverage manufacturers.The food emulsifiers market is driven by several factors including shifting consumer patterns, growing demand for convenience foods, and rising awareness regarding the benefits of emulsifiers.



The changing dietary habits of consumers towards healthier food options that are low in fat, sugar, and calories is a key driver of the food emulsifier market in Europe.Moreover, emulsifiers are commonly used in convenience foods such as ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and baked goods, which further contributes to their popularity.



Additionally, the increasing recognition of the benefits of food emulsifiers such as improving texture and flavor, and prolonging the shelf life of products, has led to their extensive use in the food and beverage industry, leading to significant demand in the European market. Overall, the food emulsifier market in Europe is expected to continue to experience growth due to its size and consumer demand.



Dairy and frozen desserts by application have shown significant growth in the food emulsifiers market.



The food emulsifiers market for the dairy and frozen desserts segment has been growing steadily in recent years.This growth can be attributed to several factors such as increasing consumer demands, cost reduction needs, and the numerous benefits that emulsifiers offer to these products.



There has been increasing consumer demand for improved texture, longer shelf life, and better sensory properties in these products.Emulsifiers play a critical role in achieving these desired attributes by stabilizing the fat and water phases, thereby enhancing mouthfeel, and texture, and preventing phase separation.



Additionally, emulsifiers are known to reduce the amount of fat, stabilizers, and other ingredients needed to produce these products, leading to significant cost savings for manufacturers.



Lecithin by type is expected to show a significant growth in the food emulsifiers market in the North American region.



The food emulsifiers market for lecithin in the North American region is growing rapidly, driven by several factors.The North American food industry has seen significant growth in the usage of lecithin as an emulsifier, driven by factors such as its natural origin, non-toxic and non-allergenic properties, increasing demand for convenience foods, and the expanding food processing industry in the region.



Lecithin’s natural origin is a primary factor driving the demand for it as an emulsifier as consumers seek out safer and healthier food options.Moreover, it is an appealing ingredient for manufacturers as it is derived from natural sources, and it is a safer alternative to synthetic or animal-based emulsifiers that may be toxic or cause allergies.



Additionally, the growth of the food processing industry in North America has spurred the demand for lecithin as a versatile and effective solution for various food applications. With these advantages, lecithin is poised to experience substantial growth in the North American food industry in the coming years.



The break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 70.0%, Tier 2- 30%, Tier 3 – 10%

• By Designation: C-level – 10%, Directors– 50%, and Managers- 40%

• By Region: North America - 20%, Europe – 30%, Asia- Pacific - 30%, RoW- 20%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• ADM (US)

• Cargill, Incorporated (US)

• International Flavors & Fragrances (US)

• Ingredion (US)

• Kerry Group plc. (Ireland)

• Corbion (Netherlands)

• Palsgaard (Denmark)

• Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Tate & Lyle (UK)

• Foodchem International Corporation (China)

• ABF Ingredients (UK)

• Fine Organics (India)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Stepan Company (US)

• American Lecithin Company (US)

• GSI (Malaysia)

• Lasenor Emul, S.L. (Spain)

• Barentz (Netherlands)

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

• Puratos (Belgium)

• Sisterna (Netherlands)

• Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Lecico GmbH (Germany)

• Jeevika Yugchem Private Ltd. (India)

• Savannah Surfactants Limited (India)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the food emulsifier market on the basis of type, source, function, application, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the global food emulsifiers market.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the food emulsifiers market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the food emulsifiers market is flourishing



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Increase in consumption of convenience foods to boost demand for high-quality and premium food products, Growing number of end-use applications due to multi-functional attributes of emulsifiers), restraints (Limited extraction and additional costs associated with emulsifiers extracted from natural resources), opportunities (Product innovations to promote better stabilization properties and lower costs), and challenges (Health problems with the consumption of emulsifiers, to limit demand due to post-COVID-19 consumer behavior and altering choices) influencing the growth of the food emulsifiers market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the food emulsifiers market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the food emulsifiers market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the food emulsifiers market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like ADM (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Ingredion (US), Kerry Group plc. (Ireland) and Corbion (Netherlands), among others in the food emulsifiers market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04489949/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________