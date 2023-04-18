New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Physical Security Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961094/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Physical Security Services Market to Reach $369 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Physical Security Services estimated at US$167.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$369 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 10.4% over the period 2022-2030. Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$122.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $44.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR
The Physical Security Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$44.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$84.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)
- ADT
- Anixter
- Axis Communications
- Bosch Building Technologies
- Cisco
- Dahua Technology
- G4S
- Genetec
- Hikvision
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- Kastle Systems
- Pelco
- SECOM
- STANLEY
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961094/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Physical Security Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Physical Security Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video
Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Video Surveillance as a
Service (VSaaS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance as a
Service (VSaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Access Control as a Service
(ACaaS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Monitoring Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Remote Monitoring Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security System Integration Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Physical Security System
Integration Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
System Integration Services by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail/Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Retail/Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail/Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Use Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Use Industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Use
Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 37: World Physical Security Services Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Physical Security Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by Service Type - Video Surveillance
as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as a Service (ACaaS),
Remote Monitoring Services and Physical Security System
Integration Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Physical Security Services by
Service Type - Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), Access
Control as a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services and
Physical Security System Integration Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services and Physical
Security System Integration Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by End-Use Industry - BFSI,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial,
Utilities and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Physical Security Services by
End-Use Industry - BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use Industries for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by Service Type - Video Surveillance
as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as a Service (ACaaS),
Remote Monitoring Services and Physical Security System
Integration Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Physical Security Services
by Service Type - Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS),
Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services
and Physical Security System Integration Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services and Physical
Security System Integration Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by End-Use Industry - BFSI,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial,
Utilities and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Physical Security Services
by End-Use Industry - BFSI, Healthcare, Government,
Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use
Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use Industries for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Physical Security Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by Service Type - Video Surveillance
as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as a Service (ACaaS),
Remote Monitoring Services and Physical Security System
Integration Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Physical Security Services
by Service Type - Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS),
Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services
and Physical Security System Integration Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services and Physical
Security System Integration Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by End-Use Industry - BFSI,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial,
Utilities and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Physical Security Services
by End-Use Industry - BFSI, Healthcare, Government,
Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use
Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use Industries for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Physical Security Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by Service Type - Video Surveillance
as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as a Service (ACaaS),
Remote Monitoring Services and Physical Security System
Integration Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Physical Security Services
by Service Type - Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS),
Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services
and Physical Security System Integration Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services and Physical
Security System Integration Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by End-Use Industry - BFSI,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial,
Utilities and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Physical Security Services
by End-Use Industry - BFSI, Healthcare, Government,
Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use
Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use Industries for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Physical Security Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Physical Security Services
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by Service Type - Video Surveillance
as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as a Service (ACaaS),
Remote Monitoring Services and Physical Security System
Integration Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Physical Security Services
by Service Type - Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS),
Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services
and Physical Security System Integration Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services and Physical
Security System Integration Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by End-Use Industry - BFSI,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial,
Utilities and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Physical Security Services
by End-Use Industry - BFSI, Healthcare, Government,
Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use
Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use Industries for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Physical Security Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by Service Type - Video Surveillance
as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as a Service (ACaaS),
Remote Monitoring Services and Physical Security System
Integration Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Physical Security Services
by Service Type - Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS),
Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services
and Physical Security System Integration Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services and Physical
Security System Integration Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by End-Use Industry - BFSI,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial,
Utilities and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Physical Security Services
by End-Use Industry - BFSI, Healthcare, Government,
Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use
Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use Industries for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Physical Security Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by Service Type - Video Surveillance
as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as a Service (ACaaS),
Remote Monitoring Services and Physical Security System
Integration Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Physical Security
Services by Service Type - Video Surveillance as a Service
(VSaaS), Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring
Services and Physical Security System Integration Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services and Physical
Security System Integration Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by End-Use Industry - BFSI,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial,
Utilities and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Physical Security
Services by End-Use Industry - BFSI, Healthcare, Government,
Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use
Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use Industries for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by Service Type - Video Surveillance
as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as a Service (ACaaS),
Remote Monitoring Services and Physical Security System
Integration Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Physical Security Services
by Service Type - Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS),
Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services
and Physical Security System Integration Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services and Physical
Security System Integration Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by End-Use Industry - BFSI,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial,
Utilities and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Physical Security Services
by End-Use Industry - BFSI, Healthcare, Government,
Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use
Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use Industries for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Physical Security Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by Service Type - Video Surveillance
as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as a Service (ACaaS),
Remote Monitoring Services and Physical Security System
Integration Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Physical Security Services by
Service Type - Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), Access
Control as a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services and
Physical Security System Integration Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security Services
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Video
Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as a Service
(ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services and Physical Security
System Integration Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by End-Use Industry - BFSI,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial,
Utilities and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Physical Security Services by
End-Use Industry - BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security Services
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial,
Utilities and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by Service Type - Video Surveillance
as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as a Service (ACaaS),
Remote Monitoring Services and Physical Security System
Integration Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Physical Security Services
by Service Type - Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS),
Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services
and Physical Security System Integration Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services and Physical
Security System Integration Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by End-Use Industry - BFSI,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial,
Utilities and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Physical Security Services
by End-Use Industry - BFSI, Healthcare, Government,
Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use
Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail/Commercial, Utilities and Other End-Use Industries for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Security Services by Service Type - Video Surveillance
as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as a Service (ACaaS),
Remote Monitoring Services and Physical Security System
Integration Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Physical Security
Services by Service Type - Video Surveillance as a Service
(VSaaS), Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring
Services and Physical Security System Integration Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Physical Security
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services and Physical
Security System Integration Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961094/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Physical Security Services Market to Reach $369 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Physical Security Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961094/?utm_source=GNW