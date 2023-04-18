The NVH testing market is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2028 from USD 2.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "NVH Testing Market by Application, Type, Vertical and Region- Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04430747/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, the emergence of new application areas for NVH testing solutions, the development of advanced sensor technologies, and the shift toward electric vehicles are expected to provide ample growth opportunities for market players in the NVH testing market.



Data Acquisition Systems is expected to account for the largest market share in NVH testing hardware market during the forecast period

Data acquisition systems are used in NVH testing to gather data from different sensors and equipment, such as microphones, accelerometers, tachometers, and other devices that measure noise, vibration, and other factors.



Signal Analysis Software is expected to account for the largest market share in software segment during the forecast period

Signal analysis software is used to analyze and interpret data collected during NVH testing, including vibration signals, acoustics signals, and other data.The software offers tools to analyze signals in both the time and frequency domains, including spectral analysis and signal filtering.



Moreover, the software provides visualization options in graphs, charts, and 3D animations, enabling users to easily identify trends and patterns in the data.



North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The region is witnessing an increasing adoption of autonomous and electric vehicles, which in turn is driving the NVH testing market. Furthermore, the increasing focus on renewable energy and the presence of established aerospace & defense companies in the region are expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the NVH testing market.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is the world’s largest automotive production hub, with China, Japan, India, and South Korea among the top ten global producers.The Asia Pacific region is also a leader in electric vehicle (EV) production and adoption.



Increased vehicle production is a major factor driving the demand for NVH testing in Asia Pacific.



The break-up of profile of primary participants in the NVH testing market-

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation Type: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 30% , Others – 35%

• By Region Type: North America – 40%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 20%, Rest of the World – 15%



The major players of NVH testing market are National Instruments Corporation (US), Siemens Digital Industries Software (US), Brüel & Kjær (Denmark), Axiometrix Solutions (US), and HEAD acoustics GmbH (Germany) among others.



Research Coverage

The report segments the NVH testing market and forecasts its size based on type, application, vertical, and region.The report also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the market growth.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.



