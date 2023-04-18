Cardiac Diagnostic Catheters Market Expected to Reach US$ 26.70 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Growth Plus Reports, the global cardiac diagnostic catheters market was valued at US$ 14.16 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 26.70 billion by 2031, at a revenue CAGR of 7.30%. The report analyzes top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenarios, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will provide plenty of growth opportunities for the cardiac diagnostic catheters market.

North America will dominate the global cardiac diagnostic catheters market.

Increasing public awareness of the advantages of early detection and treatment will fuel the growth of the cardiac diagnostic catheters market.

Cardiac Diagnostic Catheters Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 14.16 billion Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 26.70 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the global market. Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally invasive treatments, an ageing population, technological advances in catheters, a rise in healthcare budget, and increased awareness of the benefits of early detection and treatment for cardiovascular diseases will support market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global cardiac diagnostic catheters market from three perspectives: Type, End User, and Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the global cardiac diagnostic catheters market is segmented into electrophysiology catheters, PTCA balloons catheters, IVUS catheters, and PTA balloons catheters. The electrophysiology catheters segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of an increase in the prevalence of atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter, an increase in the need for diagnostic and ablation catheters, an increase in the number of cardiac ablation procedures, and technological advances in the production of electrophysiology catheters.

End User Segmentation: Based on the end user, the global cardiac diagnostic catheters market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics and imaging centers, and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because hospitals are typically the primary healthcare facility for patients who require cardiovascular disease tests such as angiography, electrophysiology tests, and other catheter-based therapies.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global cardiac diagnostic catheters market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global cardiac diagnostic catheters market due to the high healthcare spending, a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing investment for research and development for novel medicinal procedures and treatments.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global cardiac diagnostic catheters market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Ares Medikal

Medtronic plc

BrosMed Medical Co. Ltd.

Cascade Health Care

Johnson & Johnson

Guangzhou Weili Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Merit Medical Systems

Teleflex Incorporated

The cardiac diagnostic catheters market is moderately competitive with few key players. Key players operating in the market are implementing competitive sustainability tactics such as product development and regional presence growth. Major firms are aggressively acquiring other companies to strengthen their global market positions.

Recent developments:

Philips announced the efficacy of their Verisight Pro real-time 3D intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) catheter in treating patients with structural heart disease in September 2022 in Florida, the United States, at Baptist Health's Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute.

Medtronic fully acquired Affera, Inc. in August 2022. The purchase expanded the company's offering of cardiac ablation technologies by adding its first-ever cardiac mapping and navigation technology, which provides a novel, totally integrated diagnostic, focused pulsed field, and radiofrequency ablation solution.

The FDA authorized an expanded indication for the use of specialized catheters and coronary guidewires in CTO PCI procedures for Teleflex in February 2022.

