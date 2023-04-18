Commercial Drones Market Size to Hit USD 47.38 Bn by 2029 | With a 28.58% CAGR

Pune, India, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global commercial drone market size was valued at USD 6.51 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 8.15 billion in 2022 to USD 47.38 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.58% during the forecast period.

A commercial drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is designed for business purposes, such as aerial photography, mapping, surveying, and delivery services. These drones are equipped with high-resolution cameras, GPS navigation systems, and other advanced technologies that enable them to perform a wide range of tasks with precision and efficiency. Commercial drones have gained popularity in recent years, as they offer numerous benefits to businesses, including cost savings, improved safety, and increased productivity. However, it is important to note that the use of commercial drones is subject to strict regulations, and businesses must ensure that they comply with all applicable laws and regulations to avoid legal issues and potential fines.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Commercial Drone Market Report:

3D Robotics, Inc. (U.S.)

Aeronavics Ltd. (New Zealand)

AeroVironment Inc. (U.S.)

Autel Robotics (China)

Ehang Holdings Limited (China)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Teal Drones (U.S.)

Holy Stone (China)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Parrot Group (France)

PrecisionHawk, Inc. (U.S.)

Skydio, Inc. (The U.S.)

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Yuneec Holding Ltd (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 28.58 % 2029 Value Projection USD 47.38 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 8.15 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 234 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Weight Analysis

By Technology Analysis

By System Analysis

By Application Analysis Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Commercial Drone Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Small Drones in Commercial Applications to Propel Market Growth



Development of Remote Sensing and Advanced ADS-B Transponder Technologies is Driving the Market





Segments:

25Kg-150Kg Segment to Grow at a Higher CAGR Backed by Increasing Development of eVTOL Aircraft

Based on weight, the market is segmented into <2Kg, 2Kg – 25Kg, and 25Kg – 150Kg. The <2Kg segment is estimated to hold highest market share in 2021 owing to increasing adoption of small drones for various applications such as filming, photography, mapping, surveying, inspection, and others.

Fully Autonomous Segment to Grow at Higher CAGR Owing to Increasing Demand for AI-enabled Drones

In terms of technology, the market is segmented into fully autonomous, semi-autonomous, and remote operated.

The fully autonomous segment is predicted to showcase higher growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for drones, which have the ability to fly Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) is predicted to fuel the growth of the fully autonomous segment.

Hardware Segment to Hold a Significant Share Due to Increased Demand for UAVs

In terms of system, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further sub-divided into the airframe, propulsion system, payloads, and others. The hardware segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2021.

Delivery and Logistics Segment to Grow at Higher Rate Due to Increased Demand for Delivery Drones

Based on application, the market is segmented into horticulture and agriculture, filming & photography, mapping and surveying, inspection and maintenance, delivery and logistics, surveillance & monitoring, and others. The filming & photography application segment is estimated to hold largest market share in 2021.

Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur market growth for monetary gains. The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is expected to affect the demand in the near future.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Small Drones in Commercial Applications to Propel Market Growth

Growing adoption of small unmanned aerial vehicles used for various commercial applications, such as aerial photography, film making, precision, agriculture, law & enforcement, wildlife monitoring, entertainment, disaster management, relief & rescue operation, research & development, logistics & transportation, and construction, is expected to fuel the market growth.

The challenges faced by the drone industry are lack of infrastructure for air traffic control, which is responsible for safe flight operations in controlled airspaces.

Regional Insights:

North America stood at USD 2.42 billion in 2021 and is expected to dominate the global commercial drone market share during the forecast period. The augmentation in the implementation of commercial drone is predicted to drive the market growth in North America.

Surging usage of drones for several commercial applications throughout Germany, France, and the U.K. is anticipated to aid the commercial drone market growth in Europe during forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to display sudden growth, owing to increasing drone production and operation corporations across the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Prime Players Sign Substantial Deals to Make Significant Modifications in Market

The players functioning in the market often employ several stratagems that will assist the market growth and product demand. Among abundant strategies available, one such remarkable notion to expand the business prospect is signing multimillion bonds with government establishments and safeguarding a profitable revenue for their own company.

Key Industry Development:

February 2022: Saudi Arabia and a prime regional telecoms business declared a contract to develop drone technology. The King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and Zain Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of contract. As per the Saudi Press Agency, the two are set to partner on drone research and development.

