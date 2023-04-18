The food preservatives market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.4 Billion in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 3.9 Billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 3.0%

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Preservatives Market by Function, Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03207028/?utm_source=GNW

These packaged processed food use variety of preservatives to keep intact flavor, freshness, and nutrient profile. These factors are driving the market for food preservatives.



Fats and Oils segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment by application during the forecast period

Fats and Oils segment is projected to have the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The high demand for natural antioxidants in vegetable oil preservation is expected to drive their demand. The snacks segment is the second fastest growing segment in the market by application owing to the rising preference for ultra-processed packaged food products.



The synthetic preservatives segment is projected to dominate the market by value in the type segment during the forecast period

Based on type, the synthetic preservatives segment is projected to dominate the food preservatives market during the forecast period. The dominance of synthetic preservatives segment can be attributed to their high popularity owing to their efficacy, cost-effectiveness, and easy availability in the global food preservatives market.



North America is projected to dominate the market and the Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period

By region, North America is projected to dominate the market with the largest share.High popularity of R-T-E (Ready To Eat) and packaged food products coupled with high demand for clean ingredients, and presence of market leaders in the region is driving the market in North America.



Fast growth in Asia Pacific market is attributed to growing demand for processed food products and less stringent regulations for synthetic preservatives. Moreover macroeconomic factors such as fast growing economies, high population, rise in disposable incomes are creating lucrative opportunities for players in the industry.



The break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30.0%, Tier 2- 45%, Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: CXOs – 25%, Managers– 50%, and Executives- 25%

• By Region: North America - 25%, Europe – 25%, Asia- Pacific - 40%, Rest of the World- 10%

Prominent companies include Cargill, Incorporated (US), DSM (Netherlands), ADM (US) , Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland), among others.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the food preservatives market by type (synthetic preservatives and natural preservatives), by application (meat, poultry, and seafood products, beverages, confectionery, bakery products, snacks, dairy and frozen products, fats and oils, and other applications), by function (antimicrobials, antioxidants, and other functions), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the food preservatives market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview and products offered; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the food preservatives market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the food preservatives market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the food preservatives market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the food preservatives market is flourishing



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Growing demand for food products with an extended shelf life, Increasing preference for convenient processed food, and Rising consumption of meat worldwide), restraints (Growing demand for organic food, and Utilization of preservation techniques), opportunities (Clean-label trend across global food markets), and challenges (Health concerns associated with chemical preservatives and High price and limited availability of natural preservatives) influencing the growth of the food preservatives market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the foof preservatives market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the food preservatives market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the food preservatives market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like Cargill, Incorporated (US), DSM (Netherlands), ADM (US) , Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland), among others in the food preservatives market.

