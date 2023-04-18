The Habit Burger Grill Dials Up The Heat With Handcrafted, Elevated Limited Time Offer: Jalapeño Char

IRVINE, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their latest limited-time offer (LTO): The Jalapeño Char. Available at participating locations, the burger debuts on Wednesday, April 19.



The Jalapeño Char is a feast for the senses from the very first delicious, spicy, savory, creamy bite, to the last. While the Jalapeño Char is spicy, it is complemented by the other ingredients for a balanced heat that exemplifies the craft and creativity infused into each The Habit Burger Grill burger. The LTO is handmade to order with a chargrilled patty topped with American cheese, a spicy jalapeño jam, The Habit Burger Grill’s signature house-made jalapeño mustard ranch and is nestled between lettuce, tomato and pickled jalapeños for an extra kick—all layered inside a warm, toasted brioche bun.

“We’re always looking to innovate, to bring more craft, to showcase our passion for the perfect char burger—and we think we’ve found it with the updated Jalapeño Char, “said Jack Hinchliffe, Global Chief Marketing Officer, The Habit Burger Grill. “We’ve added several different notes of jalapeño with our delectable jam, creamy house-made ranch and pickled jalapeños—which elevates this burger in every sense—you can taste the craft and care that goes into each bite.”

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburgergrill , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , tiktok.com/@habitburgergrill , and youtube.com/habittube .

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 350 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international locations, five in China and seven in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

The Habit Burger Grill Press Contact:

HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c8565e4-2715-4a60-84b9-b78740b3db2f