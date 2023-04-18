The Lawn Care Products Market size was valued at USD 40.46 billion in 2022, and is predicted to reach USD 68.65 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, 2023–2030.

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lawn Care Products Market by Product Type, by Application and by Propulsion - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447670/?utm_source=GNW

This growing inclination can be attributed to the increasing urbanization coupled with the rising per capita income of the people. These factors boost the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of lawn care products and sustainability issues associated with non-biodegradable fertilizers are expected to restrain the growth of the lawn care products market over the forecast period. On the contrary, the adoption of smart technologies, such as internet-connected devices, sensors, and software, is increasing to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of lawn care equipment. This factor is expected to create ample opportunities for the market in the coming years.



Segment Overview



The global lawn care products market share is analyzed based on product type, application, propulsion, and region.

- Based on product type, the market is segmented into lawn mowers, cutters & shredders, tractors, grass seed distributors, fertilizer distributors, pesticide distributors, weed killer distributors, dethatchers, aerators, tillers, sprinklers, edgers, leaf blowers, and others.

- Based on application, the market is classified into residential, commercial, golf courses, playgrounds and others.

- Based on propulsion, the market is classified into diesel, gas, electric, and manual.

- Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW).



Regional Analysis



North America market is projected to hold a dominant share by 2030

North America holds the lion’s share of the lawn care products market at present and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rising interest of people in playing golf along with the increase in demand for robotic lawn mowers, especially battery-powered lawn mowers, to replace gas-powered lawn mowers. In addition, the presence of several market players such as Husqvarna Group, Echo, Toro, and Deere & Co. in the region drives the market growth. For instance, in April 2022, Echo launched a new line of battery-powered outdoor equipment for lawn care in this region. People living in North America have high per capita income and a high standard of living that allow them to take up lawn gardening in their apartments. This factor further boosts the growth of the lawn care products market.



Key Market Players



Emerging and efficient key players in the lawn care products industry research include companies such as:

• Makita Corporation

• Stanley Black and Decker, Inc.

• Toro Company

• Kubota Corporation

• Emak Group

• Husqvarna Group

• Deere & Company

• Briggs & Stratton Corporation

• Honda

• Robert Bosch GmbH



Recent Developments



September 2022

Kubota launched an electric tractor, LXe-261, in Europe. The company is actively striving toward carbon neutrality. The LXe-261 will be made available for a long-term rental service for local municipalities in Europe from April 2023.

May 2022



Toro launched a robotic lawn mower. This lawn mower offers cutting-edge technology and easy deployment facilities. This robotic battery-powered mower is equipped with smart and connected technology for lawn care.



May 2022



Husqvarna launched a virtual boundary robotic lawn mower, Automower NERA. It can be used for private gardens in Mexico.



May 2022

Briggs & Stratton partnered with Stihl. This partnership was aimed at the expansion of offerings for launching a line of zero-turn mowers for professionals and homeowners.

February 2022

Makita launched two new lawnmowers. Both models were powered by two 18V LXT® 5.0Ah batteries, giving users more battery-powered options over gas equipment.



