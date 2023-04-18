Automotive Shock Absorber Market Anticipated to Exceed USD 24.80 Billion by 2032 | Persistence Market Research

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Shock Absorber Market generated $14.20 Billion in revenue in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 24.80 Billion globally by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033. The global automotive shock absorber market has been experiencing remarkable advancements in recent years, driven by the demand for improved driving comfort, safety, and performance.

Shock absorbers are a crucial component of a vehicle's suspension system, responsible for dampening shocks and vibrations caused by uneven road surfaces, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride for passengers. Technological innovations have revolutionized the automotive shock absorber market, introducing adaptive and electronic shock absorbers, magnetorheological (MR) and electro-hydraulic technologies, and eco-friendly solutions, transforming the landscape of the industry.

Market Dynamics

The automotive shock absorber market is witnessing significant growth due to several factors. First, the increasing consumer demand for enhanced driving comfort and safety features in vehicles is driving the adoption of advanced shock absorber technologies. Consumers are seeking smooth and comfortable rides, especially in premium and luxury vehicles, leading to the development of adaptive and electronic shock absorbers that offer real-time adjustments to varying road conditions and driving styles.

Second, stringent regulations on emissions and fuel efficiency are influencing the market. Shock absorbers that are energy-efficient, made from recycled materials, and have minimal carbon footprints are gaining traction due to the growing awareness of environmental concerns. Eco-friendly shock absorbers are becoming a key focus for automotive manufacturers and suppliers, aligning with the demand for sustainable mobility solutions.

Third, the continuous investment in research and development by leading automotive manufacturers and suppliers is driving technological advancements in the market. Magnetorheological (MR) and electro-hydraulic technologies, which allow for precise and instantaneous adjustments to damping forces, are gaining prominence in the market, improving vehicle stability and performance. Furthermore, advancements in sensor technology and algorithms are enabling adaptive and electronic shock absorbers to provide superior comfort and safety by adapting to changing road conditions and driving styles.

Technological Advancements

The automotive shock absorber market is witnessing significant technological advancements aimed at improving the performance, durability, and safety of shock absorbers. Manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced shock absorber technologies, such as electronic shock absorbers, adaptive shock absorbers, and air suspension systems, to enhance the ride comfort, handling, and stability of vehicles. These technologies offer features such as adjustable damping rates, real-time monitoring, and self-adjustment based on driving conditions, which contribute to improved vehicle performance and safety.

Market Segmentation

By technology: The market can be categorized into adaptive shock absorbers, electronic shock absorbers, conventional shock absorbers, magnetorheological (MR) shock absorbers, and electro-hydraulic shock absorbers.

By vehicle type: The market can be segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs).

By sales channel: The market can be divided into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the automotive shock absorber market reveals variations in terms of demand, growth rate, and trends across different regions. North America and Europe are mature markets with a high demand for advanced shock absorber technologies driven by factors such as ride comfort, safety, and performance. Asia-Pacific is a rapidly growing market, fueled by increasing vehicle production, rising disposable income, and growing urbanization. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also emerging markets with increasing demand for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, driven by economic growth and rising consumer aspirations.

Competitive Landscape

In the fiercely competitive worldwide automotive shock absorber market, several large businesses are fighting for market domination. Several of the top companies in the industry include KYB Corporation., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Tenneco Inc., Hitachi Group, ThyssenKrupp AG, SHOWA Corporation, Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Group, BMW Group, ITT Corporation, Gabriel India Limited, Meritor, Inc., Endurance Complete Solutions, BWI Group, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Duro Shox Pvt Ltd., Arnott Inc., ACDelco, Inc., Zhejiang Sensen Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

Recent News

In January 2023, KYB Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of automotive shock absorbers, announced its acquisition of the shock absorber business from Hitachi Astemo Co., Ltd. This acquisition is expected to strengthen KYB's position in the global automotive shock absorber market and expand its product portfolio.

