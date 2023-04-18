The cancer vaccine market size was valued at USD 5.75 billion in 2022, and is predicted to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, 2023 to 2030.

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cancer Vaccine Market by Technology, Type, Disease Indication, and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2030." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447667/?utm_source=GNW



However, longer timelines hinder growth of the market. On the contrary, use of nano sensors in diagnosing cancer, which include oral fluid nano sensor test (OFNASET), is expected to create ample opportunities for key players operating in the market.



Segment Overview



The global cancer vaccine market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, disease indication, end user, and region.

- By technology, the market is classified into dendritic cells, recombinant vaccines, antigen/adjuvant vaccines, whole cell vaccines, and viral & DNA vaccines.

- By type, the market is segmented into preventive vaccines and therapeutic vaccines.

- By disease indication, the market is categorized into cervical cancer, prostate cancer, and others.

- By end user, the market is divided into pediatrics and adults

- Region wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Regional Analysis



North America is estimated to hold a dominant share of the market

North America dominates the cancer vaccine market and is potently expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Rise in awareness regarding health among educated population has led to early diagnosis of cancer, which boosts the market growth. For instance, the Government of Canada announced that around 27,400 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. This early detection of cancer helps women to undergo treatment at the early stage, which, in turn, propels the market growth.

Growth in R&D in the region, owing to collaboration among well-known big tech companies and cancer research centers for developing cancer vaccines further propel the market growth. For instance, in July 2022, Amazon collaborated with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center to develop cancer vaccines for breast cancer and melanoma.

Fred Hutch received permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to proceed with a Phase I clinical trial. Amazon contributed scientific and machine learning expertise to a partnership with Fred Hutch to explore development of personalized treatment for certain forms of cancer.



Key Market Players



Emerging and efficient key players in the cancer vaccine market research include companies such as:

• GlaxoSmithKline plc,

• UbiVac, Inc

• Biontech, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, Inc

• Dynavax Technologies Corporation

• Merck & Co., Inc

• Imugene Limited

• Moderna, Inc

• Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.

• Oxford Vacmedix



Recent Developments



August 2022

Merck joined hands with Orna Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new investigational class of engineered circular RNA (oRNA) therapies. The agreement will help in discovering, developing, and commercializing multiple programs, including vaccines and therapeutics in the areas of infectious disease and oncology.

May 2022

Imugene Limited and City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate safety of novel cancer-killing virus CF33-hNIS VAXINIA. It is used in people with advanced solid tumors.

June 2022

GlaxoSmithKline plc acquired Sierra Oncology, Inc., to develop targeted therapies for treatment of rare forms of cancer that includes Myelofibrosis. This acquisition aims at the development of vaccines and medicines.

January 2022

Dynavax Technologies Corporation announced that Shingles vaccine is in initiation Phase 1 clinical trials. This vaccine is helpful in treating a herpes zoster virus, along with undergoing treatment for cancer patients. It treats cancer patients that are at the risk of developing shingles.

June 2020

UbiVac collaborated with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate the tolerability, safety, and preliminary efficacy of DPV-001. DPV-001 is a cancer vaccine that instructs immune system to destroy cancer cells.



