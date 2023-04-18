The Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor and Electronics Market size was valued at USD 22.80 billion in 2022, and is predicted to reach USD 50.88 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, 2023–2030.

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor and Electronics Market by Component, Analytics Tool, Application, Usage and End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447666/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, the use of big data analytics helps business owners collect useful information from complex sets of data to improve operational efficiency and achieve higher profitability.

However, security issues and the lack of a skilled workforce for using big data analytics effectively are restraining the growth of the BDA in SE market. On the other hand, the growing demand for cloud-based big data analytics to extract useful information in large and semi-large enterprises is expected to create ample growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.



Segment Overview



The global big data analytics in semiconductor and electronics market is segmented on the basis of component, analytics tool, application, enterprise size, end user, and region.

- By component, the market is classified into software and services.

- By analytics tool, the market is segmented into dashboard & data visualization, data mining & warehousing, self-service tools, reporting tools, and others.

- By application, the market is divided into customer analytics, marketing analytics, supply chain analytics, pricing analytics, workforce analytics, and others.

- By usage, the market is categorized into sales and marketing, fault detection, classification, predictive maintenance, virtual meterology, process optimization, yield prediction, and others.

- By end user, the market is bifurcated into semiconductor and electronics.

- Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW).



Regional Analysis



North America is projected to hold a dominant share by 2030

The rising penetration of smartphones, wearable devices, and other smart connected devices drives growth of the market in North America. Also, major semiconductor manufacturers operating in the region such as Nvidia Corporation, Micron Technology, and Texas Instruments are using big data analytics to gain real-time insights to boost the overall effectiveness of the workforce and identify hazardous issues during the chip manufacturing process.

In addition, digital transformation across numerous industry verticals and the rise in the integration of various technologies such as big data & analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) present many opportunities in the region. These factors are driving the growth of the big data analytics in electronics and semiconductor market in this region.



Key Market Players



Key players in the big data analytics in semiconductor and electronics industry include:

• Amazon Web Services

• Alphabet, Inc.

• Dell Technologies

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• SAS Institute, Inc.

• Teradata Corporation

• TIBCO Software, Inc.



Recent Developments



October 2022

Oracle launched Oracle Network Analytics Suite. This new cloud-native portfolio of analytics solutions combined the network function data with technologies such as machine learning and AI to help operators in automating decisions.

September 2022

Dell Technologies announced a partnership with Deep North. This partnership was aimed at providing retailers with real-time insights to understand human behavior and the customer journey in the retail environment in a better manner.

August 2022

Teradata launched a cloud-native platform named as VantageCloud Lake. It was designed to enable a wider use of data analytics across organizations with less cost.

July 2022

SAP SE acquired Askdata. With the acquisition of Askdata, SAP strengthened its ability to help organizations take better-informed decisions by leveraging AI-driven natural language searches.

July 2022

TIBCO launched TIBCO Cloud EBX. It is a new Master Data Management (MDM) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. This new technology helps businesses of all sizes manage corporate data from anywhere, including master data, reference data, and metadata.



