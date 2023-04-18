Zerify Adds ChatGPT Capabilities to its Secure Video Conferencing Software

EDISON, N.J., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cybersecurity company focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Security announced today that it is integrating ChatGPT capabilities into its Zerify Meet™ Secure Video Conferencing Software. With this new feature, users will be able to benefit from advanced language processing and natural language understanding, enabling them to communicate more effectively and efficiently during video conferences.



ChatGPT is a state-of-the-art language model developed by OpenAI, based on GPT – 3.5 architecture. It has been trained on a massive dataset of human language and can generate responses that are virtually indistinguishable from those of a human being. By integrating ChatGPT into its secure video conferencing software, Zerify is taking a big step forward in providing businesses with the tools they need to collaborate and communicate in a more productive, efficient and secure way.

“We are thrilled to be adding ChatGPT capabilities to our newest version of our Zerify Meet video conferencing software,” said Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. “With this new feature, our users will be able to communicate more effectively and get more done in less time. ChatGPT is an incredible powerful tool that will help businesses achieve their goals and stay ahead of the competition.”

The integration of ChatGPT into Zerify Meet will provide businesses with several key benefits, including:

Improved communications: ChatGPT will enable users to communicate more effectively and efficiently during video conferences, reducing misunderstandings and increasing productivity

Better collaboration: With ChatGPT, users can collaborate more easily on projects, brainstorm ideas, and work together to achieve common goals

Increased efficiency: ChatGPT’s natural language and understanding it’s capabilities, will enable users to get more done in less time, reducing the need for lengthy back-and-forth conversations and allowing them to focus on the task at hand



“We are also looking to add AI capabilities to our Zerify Defender Endpoint Security Software as well,” said Kay, “the AI revolution is here, and we intend to utilize it wherever we can.”

To learn more about Zerify Meet, go to: https://www.zerify.com/

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure.

The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

