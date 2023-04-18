ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held May 17, 2023

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics NV. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through transformative RNA therapies based on its proprietary Axiomer® RNA editing technology platform, today announced the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders will take place on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 16:00 CET (10:00am EDT) at the offices of Allen & Overy LLP, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

All relevant documents and information for the meeting, including the notice and agenda and explanatory notes, are or will be made available in the “Investors & Media” section of ProQR’s website ( www.proqr.com ) under “Financials and filings” and then “Shareholder meeting”. The documents will also be made available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Shareholders that wish to attend should register as described in the notice and agenda.

As part of the AGM, the Company highlights the following Supervisory Board updates:

Begoña Carreño, PhD, is nominated for election to the Supervisory Board. Dr. Carreño was most recently Global Business Development & Licensing Head (BD&L) in the Ophthalmology franchise at Novartis Pharma, AG, based in Basel, Switzerland. She has more than 20 years of pharmaceutical development and strategy leadership, having led BD&L efforts at Novartis across five different therapeutic franchises, as well as a proven track record in licensing deals and M&A. Before joining Novartis, she was the Head of External Pharmaceutical projects at Almirall (Barcelona, Spain). Dr. Carreño holds a PhD in Drug Delivery from the London School of Pharmacy (UK) and a BSc in Biochemistry from Keele University (UK).

Theresa Heggie is nominated for election to the Supervisory Board. In light of her anticipated re-election to the Supervisory Board, Ms. Heggie departed from the Management Team at the end of October 2022, where she served as the Chief Operating Officer, after originally joining the Management Team in 2021 as the Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to ProQR, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Freeline Therapeutics. She had senior commercial and operating roles at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals as Senior Vice President, Head of CEMEA and Shire where she built the EMEA rare disease business. Earlier in her career, Ms. Heggie held increasingly senior positions in the commercial organizations at Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Baxter Healthcare. She previously served on the ProQR Supervisory Board from 2019-2021.

Bart Filius is being nominated for re-election to the Supervisory Board. Mr. Filius has served on ProQR’s Supervisory Board since 2019. He joined Galapagos in 2014 as Chief Financial Officer and added the role of Chief Operating Officer in 2017, he was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer in 2021. Prior to joining Galapagos, Mr. Filius held a variety of executive positions at Sanofi, where he was Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Europe, Country manager for The Netherlands and Vice President for Mergers & Acquisitions. Prior to joining Sanofi, Mr. Filius was a strategy consultant at Arthur D. Little. Mr. Filius has an MBA degree from INSEAD and a bachelor’s degree in business from Nyenrode University.

Antoine Papiernik, Chairman and Managing Partner at Sofinnova Partners, has indicated his planned rotation off the ProQR Supervisory Board at the upcoming AGM. He has served on ProQR’s Supervisory Board since 2014.

