Aravo Strategic Alignment Framework™ Guides Customers Throughout Their Third-Party Risk Management Journey

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravo, the leading provider of third-party risk and resilience solutions, today announced its Strategic Alignment Framework™, a methodology built from proven best practices that helps empower procurement, supply chain, sustainability, compliance, IT and other internal teams to ensure they develop, implement and measure their third-party risk management (TPRM) program.



A TPRM program is a journey that goes through various maturity levels as organizations continue to work with their extended enterprise to uncover hidden risks and avoid liabilities. Increasingly, enterprises are being held responsible and liable for unethical or unsustainable business practices of their third parties including anti-bribery and corruption, data privacy, cyber security and ESG. While risk management was initially fragmented, mature TPRM requires a cohesive approach involving multiple teams, processes and technologies to be successful. If done in a silo, the program can lose visibility of critical risk areas exposing the organization to costly and damaging financial, regulatory and brand liabilities.

“Aravo believes in a ‘think big, start small, grow fast’ approach to managing third-party risk. We understand organizations are at different stages in their TPRM program,” said Dean Alms, chief product officer at Aravo. “Aravo has incorporated 22 years of industry best practices into the Strategic Alignment Framework to help our customers align their internal teams with their third-parties and provide recommendations to achieve their business objectives.”

The Strategic Alignment Framework is part of Aravo’s customer success program. The output is a customer’s unique TPRM Program Charter which includes the following:

Purpose, business objectives, and scope of the TPRM program

Maturity assessment across critical TPRM disciplines and recommendations to achieve higher levels of maturity

Roles and responsibilities required across internal and external stakeholders to deliver on the program

Roadmap which provides a clear starting point and outline of the implementation phases

TPRM blueprints which map the technologies, integrations and business processes required for each risk domain

Success metrics and progressive business value impact of the TPRM program

“To ensure success, it is crucial for organizations to start with the business objective that it is trying to achieve with their third-parties,” said Michael Rasmussen, GRC pundit and analyst, GRC 20/20 Research. “Combined with Aravo’s solution, using the Strategic Alignment Framework will help customers prioritize their risks and develop a streamlined plan with comprehensive insight into their third-party risk management program.”

The TPRM Program Charter is created during sales discovery, expanded upon during implementation and updated overtime during quarterly business reviews as customers’ goals and objectives evolve with the regulatory environment and sustainability expectations. The Program Charter includes Aravo and dozens of software and service providers that make up the TPRM ecosystem.

Aravo is sponsoring and exhibiting at Third Party Risk Association’s annual TPRM conference to be held April 24-26, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Alms will present a session on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 2:50 p.m. where he will discuss the six steps to get teams aligned and ready to effectively rule the TPRM program arena.

