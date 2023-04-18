LiVDerm’s Brand-New Dermatology Conference Launches October 6, 2023, in Southern California

Boca Raton, FL, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than 20 years of providing advanced dermatologic education on the East Coast, LiVDerm’s ever-popular South Beach Symposium (SBS), is now moving across the country in order to Bring Derm’s Best Out West. Designed explicitly with our West Coast audience in mind, SBS: West Coast Derm takes into account the regional differences that exist between the two coastlines, allowing for a more comprehensive understanding of both medical and aesthetic perspectives as well as patient preferences

Top dermatologists Suneel Chilukuri, MD, and Natasha A, Mesinkovska, MD, PhD, join forces to chair and lead this exciting conference which features a first-class agenda and an incredible lineup of expert speakers.

Since LiVDerm understands the overlapping nature of medical and aesthetic dermatology, SBS and SBS: West Coast Derm are specially planned to provide the perfect blend of clinical and cosmetic dermatology. Enjoy highly relevant sessions, interactive discussions, informative workshops, and so much more, as industry leaders take attendees through the latest developments in the field. Learn about the most innovative therapies and treatments, including new toolkit additions, results from the latest groundbreaking studies, expert tips, and clinical pearls. Attendees will also witness first-hand some of the most up-to-the-minute cosmetic devices that they can incorporate into their practice for optimal treatment outcomes.

There is also the chance to get up close and personal during our LIVE patient injection sessions, which are always a hit at SBS. Attendees learn best placement practices as well as a number of expert tips and tricks they can immediately put into practice.

With sessions covering everything from alopecia areata, rosacea, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, to combination therapies, identifying and avoiding cosmetic complications, and body rejuvenation, SBS: West Coast Derm is a comprehensive meeting that will enhance the skills and expertise of all in attendance.

This exciting conference will also feature its very own Hands-On Cadaver Anatomy Lab led by board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon, Z. Paul Lorenc, MD. This intimate facial anatomy training has sold out at all previous SBS conferences, and provides attendees with valuable thorough training and practical, expert-guided instruction.

Participants will discover all of the above alongside the unique chance to mingle with their colleagues, friends, and mentors in a more regional, intimate climate at this destination venue on the cliffs of southern California. Like its East Coast counterpart, SBS: West Coast Derm will redefine the way health care professionals experience dermatologic education.

Register now to join us in Southern California this Oct. 6-7, and be among the first to take part in our brand-new educational opportunity.

###

Led by world-renowned medical, aesthetic, and pediatric dermatology experts, LiVDerm empowers providers to educate, collaborate, and engage. Our mission to boldly advance higher standards of dermatologic care is realized through an extensive catalog of in-person and virtual educational offerings, resources for providers, students, and patients, and much more. With a multipronged approach to mastering the myriad of subspecialties within the field, LiVDerm provides innovative and integrated education across the dermatology spectrum.