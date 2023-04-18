Harsco Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Oppenheimer’s 18 th Annual Industrial Growth Conference (Virtual)

Monday, May 8, 2023

(Virtual) Monday, May 8, 2023 Gabelli 9th Annual Waste & Recycling Symposium (New York)

Thursday, May 11, 2023



KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference (Boston)

Thursday, June 1, 2023



Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference (Boston)

Wednesday, June 7, 2023



About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global, market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail industry. Based at Two Logan Square, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

Investor Contact

David Martin

1 267 946 1407

damartin@harsco.com Media Contact

Jay Cooney

1 267 857 8017

jcooney@harsco.com



