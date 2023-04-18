Sodexo Canada Named One of Canada’s Greenest Employers for Ongoing Sustainability Commitment

English French

MONTREAL, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, Sodexo has been named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for 2023 by Mediacorp Canada. Developing and nurturing a culture of sustainability throughout the organization is a concerted effort.

Sodexo Canada’s sustainability strategy focuses on four pillars that align with the company’s global Better Tomorrow 2025 roadmap: prevention of food waste, prevention of material waste, promotion of plant-based meals, and responsible sourcing.

“Our teams work closely with our partners and clients to create innovative solutions that make a positive impact on our environment and also support our client's bottom line business objectives,” says Normand St-Gelais, Director of Corporate Responsibility, Sodexo Canada. “Being named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers confirms we are on the right path and encourages us to continue our journey towards a better tomorrow.”



The following are a few of the many initiatives that make Sodexo one of Canada's Greenest Employers:

Committing to reducing its food waste by 50 percent globally by 2025 by implementing innovative programs such as Wastewatch powered by Leanpath.





As of April 2021, implementing company-wide initiatives to phase out single-use plastics, meeting requirements of national and city-specific bans. Begun in 2019, Sodexo’s initial commitments paved the way to implementation of reusable and sustainable packaging strategies.





Partnering with the Humane Society International (HSI) Canada to promote plant-based dining with partners across Canada, including plant-based training for Sodexo culinary professionals. So far in 2023, 72 culinary professionals have completed the Forward Food certification program and pledged to immediately transition 20 percent more of their menu options to plant-based offerings.





Prioritizing sourcing from local, responsible, and diverse suppliers across Canada, as well as growing food on-site with partners like Zipgrow and MicroHabitat. Sodexo Canada also developed an interactive mapping tool, digitally showcasing the company’s local sourcing and purchasing footprint, providing company stakeholders with details on the current supply chain and traceability metrics for clients.

To learn more about Sodexo Canada’s sustainability values, practices, and partnerships visit its sustainability webpage.

