ProSomnus® Announces Publication of Four Accepted Abstracts in the Journal of Dental Sleep Medicine in Advance of Annual Meeting

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: OSA), a pioneer in precision medical devices for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced the publication of four abstracts in the Journal of Dental Sleep Medicine. The abstracts can be found at https://aadsm.org/journal/abstracts_issue_102.php.



These data will be presented in oral and poster presentations at the 2023 American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM) Annual Meeting, being held from May 19-21 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Titles of the accepted abstract presentations at AADSM are as follows:

Title Precision Vs. Traditional Oral Appliance Therapy: a Comparison of Therapeutic Efficacy Abstract Number 006 Title Comparison of Clinical Effectiveness And Patients’ Preference for Two Non-invasive Treatment Options for Patients Diagnosed with Moderate to Severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea: The FLOSAT Study Abstract Number 008 Title OAT Device Designs are Not the Same When It Comes to FDA Adverse Event Reports Abstract Number 011 Title Adverse Event Reports for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation and Oral Appliance Therapy Devices: an FDA MAUDE Database Analysis Abstract Number 012

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus (NASDAQ: OSA) precision intraoral medical devices offer effective, economical, and patient-preferred treatment for patients suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). ProSomnus is the first manufacturer of mass-customized Precision Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) devices to treat OSA, which affects over 74 million people in North America and is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity, and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus’s patented, FDA-cleared devices are a less invasive and more comfortable alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, and lead to effective and patient-preferred outcomes. A growing body of research, including studies published by the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine and Military Medicine, suggests ProSomnus’s Precision OAT devices are an effective treatment for mild to moderate OSA. Additional clinical research has shown that ProSomnus’s Precision OAT devices mitigate many of the side effects associated with alternative treatments and improve economics for payers and providers. With more than 200,000 devices delivered, ProSomnus’s devices are the most prescribed Precision OAT in the U.S. ProSomnus’s FDA-cleared devices are authorized by the Department of Defense and the U.S. Army, and are often covered by medical insurance, Medicare, and social health programs in key international markets. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.

Investor Contact

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Westwicke

Phone: +1.617.877.9641

Email: Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com

Media Contact

Elizabeth Coleman

ICR Westwicke

Phone: +1.203.682.4783

Email: Elizabeth.Coleman@westwicke.com