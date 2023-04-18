ProPhase Labs to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, April 27, 2023

GARDEN CITY, NY, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a growth oriented and diversified biotech, genomics and diagnostics company, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:30 am PST, 1:30 pm EST. Ted Karkus, CEO, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.



To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 1:30 pm Eastern Time (10:30 am Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48038

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with ProPhase Labs, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue in LAS VEGAS.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Agenda:” https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a growth oriented and diversified diagnostics, genomics and biotech company that seeks to leverage its CLIA lab services to provide whole genome sequencing and research direct to consumers and build a genomics database to be used for further research. The Company provides traditional CLIA molecular laboratory services, including COVID-19 testing. The Company also operates Pharmaloz, a rapidly growing contract manufacturing subsidiary, and offers the TK Supplements line of dietary supplements, which are distributed in food, drug, and mass stores throughout the country.

ProPhase Diagnostics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProPhase, offers a broad array of clinical diagnostic and testing services at its CLIA certified laboratories including polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza A and Influenza B. Critical to COVID-19 testing, ProPhase Diagnostics provides fast turnaround times for results. ProPhase Diagnostics also offers best-in-class rapid antigen tests to broaden its COVID-19 testing beyond RT-PCR testing. The Company has announced plans for the expansion of the lab to include traditional clinical testing and genomics sequencing.

Nebula Genomics, a rapidly growing and wholly owned subsidiary of ProPhase, focuses on genomics sequencing and testing technologies, a comprehensive method for analyzing entire genomes, including the genes and chromosomes in DNA. The data obtained from genomic sequencing may help to identify inherited disorders and tendencies, help predict disease risk, help identify expected drug response, and characterize genetic mutations, including those that drive cancer progression. The Company currently offers Nebula Genomics whole genome sequencing products direct-to-consumer online, with plans to sell in food, drug and mass (FDM) stores and to provide testing for universities conducting genomic research.

ProPhase BioPharma, Inc. (PBIO), a wholly owned subsidiary of ProPhase, was formed for the licensing, development and commercialization of novel drugs and compounds. Licensed compounds currently include Equivir (OTC/dietary supplement) and Equivir G (Rx), two broad based anti-virals, and Linebacker LB-1 and LB-2, two small molecule PIM kinase inhibitors. The Company is collaborating with the Dana Farber Cancer Institute to develop LB-1 as a cancer co- therapy. The Company also owns the exclusive rights to the BE-Smart Esophageal Pre-Cancer Diagnostic Screening test and related IP assets. The BE-Smart test remains under validation as a LDT. The test is focused on the early detection of esophageal cancer and is intended to provide health care providers and patients with data to help determine treatment options.

ProPhase Labs has decades of experience researching, developing, manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand and Pharmaloz contract manufacturing subsidiary. ProPhase actively pursues strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies, and products.

For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

ProPhase Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:

ProPhase Labs, Inc.

267-880-1111

investorrelations@prophaselabs.com

ProPhase Retail Investor Relations Contact:

Renmark Financial Communications

John Boidman

514-939-3989

Jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com