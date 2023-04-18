Bioprocess Containers Market Set to Register a CAGR of 21.35% and Reach US$ 19.87 Billion by 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Growth Plus Reports assessment, the Bioprocess Containers Market is estimated to reach US$ 19.87 billion by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 21.35%. The report examines the vital growth strategies, factors and prospects, competitive scenarios, shifting industry trends, market dynamics, data and forecasts, and ideal investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Increased demand for biopharmaceuticals and personalized medicine will drive market revenue growth.

North America will register the fastest revenue growth in the global bioprocess containers market.

The increasing use of single use technologies will fuel the growth of the market.

Bioprocess Containers Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 19.87 billion Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 3.48 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 21.35% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type of Containers, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and personalized medicine is the major factor driving the revenue growth of the global bioprocess containers market. Furthermore, the increased adoption of single-use technologies contribute to the market's revenue growth rate.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global bioprocess containers market from four perspectives: Type of Containers, Application, End User, and Region.

Type of Containers Segmentation: Based on the type of containers, the global bioprocess containers market is segmented into 2D bioprocess containers, 3D bioprocess containers, and others. The segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because these containers are widely used to transport huge numbers of medical goods and precursors, and also to harvest cells, and they aid in biopharmaceutical manufacturing by assisting with fluid management, media preparation, and storage.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the global bioprocess containers market is segmented into upstream, downstream, and process development. The segment dominates the market because bioprocess containers are important in the upstream process of biopharmaceutical production because they provide a sterile environment for cell growth and the generation of biomolecules.

End User Segmentation: Based on the end user, the global bioprocess containers market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutes, and CROs & CMOs. The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment dominates the market because bioprocess containers are necessary for the safe storage and transportation of biopharmaceutical products.



Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global bioprocess containers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global bioprocess containers market with the largest revenue share. The dominance of North America can be attributed to the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, the increasing adoption of single-use technologies, the increasing number of biopharmaceutical companies, the need for cost-effective manufacturing processes, the growing demand for personalized medications, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the need for advanced treatment options.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the global bioprocess containers market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cytiva

Saint-Gobain S.A

Lonza Group AG

Avantor Inc

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

CellBios Healthcare and Lifesciences Pvt Ltd

Cole-Parmer Instrument Co.

Biomass Sensor Singapore Pte

The bioprocess containers market is extremely competitive, with many players involved. Market leaders increasingly use mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions to increase their market share and launch new drugs and products.

Recent developments:

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of a single-use technology manufacturing facility in Ogden, Utah, in April 2022. It boosts the capability for producing high-quality technologies and materials essential for developing novel vaccines and breakthrough treatments, indicating increased bioprocess container production.

Dow announced a collaboration with Sartorius and Südpack Medica in February 2022 to develop bioprocessing bags for properly producing and exporting coronavirus vaccines abroad.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL BIOPROCESS CONTAINERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE 2D Bioprocess Containers 3D Bioprocess Containers Others GLOBAL BIOPROCESS CONTAINERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Upstream Process Downstream Process Process Development GLOBAL BIOPROCESS CONTAINERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Academic & Research Institutes CROs & CMOs

BIOPROCESS CONTAINERS MARKET TOC

