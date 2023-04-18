Franklin Electric Schedules Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) will release its first quarter 2023 earnings at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. A conference call to review earnings and other developments in the business will commence at 9:00 am ET. The first quarter 2023 earnings call will be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available in a listen only mode by going to:



For those interested in participating in the question-and-answer portion of the call, please register for the call at the link below.

All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

A replay of the conference call will be available from Tuesday, May 2, 2023, through 9AM ET on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, by visiting the listen-only webcast link above.

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.