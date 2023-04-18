Lucidum and Seceon Join Forces to Deliver Managed CAASM Solutions to MSSPs Worldwide

San Jose, Calif. , April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidum , an industry-leading cyber asset attack surface management company, and Seceon , a cutting-edge cybersecurity firm specializing in threat detection and management, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to provide managed cyber asset attack surface (CAASM) services to over 250 global managed security service providers (MSSPs).

This collaboration empowers more than 250 MSSPs to deliver a robust suite of managed CAASM services to over 7,500 customers, marrying Lucidum's unique machine learning-driven offering with Seceon's integrated defense-in-depth aiXDR platform “Modernizing Cybersecurity for Digital-Era”. The integrated services encompass real-time monitoring, automated as well as playbook-based incident response, and threat hunting capabilities across all assets (systems, applications, identities, networks and services).

Joel Fulton, CEO of Lucidum, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "CAASM is at its best when it enables protection and detection workflows. The results our enterprise customers see with the integration of our platform are now available to MSSPs. The fusion of our CAASM platform and Seceon's advanced threat detection and security platform creates a formidable defense against cyber threats. Complete protection with no more unknowns."

Chandra Pandey, CEO of Seceon, echoed Fulton's excitement, saying: "We believe in solving real customer challenges and developing single-platform aiXDR enables defense-in-depth with SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, EDR, NBAD, NTA, VA, ML, AI, TI and IPS/IDS within it. Collaborating with Lucidum allows our partner MSSPs to better manage their customer’s cyber asset attack surface and improve cyber security posture through our integrated solution, now available to an even broader audience."

The managed CAASM services will be accessible through Lucidum's and Seceon's respective MSSP networks starting in Q2 2023. To learn more, click here .

About Lucidum

Lucidum is the cyber asset attack surface management company that eliminates blind spots across cloud, security and IT operations. Fortune 500 companies and service providers rely on the Lucidum platform and its patent-pending machine learning to reveal unknown users, assets, and data — even previously unknown unknowns —and deliver visibility essential to truly secure, manage and transform the attack surface. For more information, visit lucidum.io.

About Seceon

Seceon is a cybersecurity firm delivering advanced threat detection and management solutions to protect organizations from cyber-attacks. Their offerings encompass network security, endpoint security, cloud security, and threat intelligence. Seceon's approach utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning, enabling their solutions to detect and respond to threats in real-time. Seceon is based in Westford, Massachusetts, USA. To learn more, please visit: www.seceon.com or email sales@seceon.com or call (978) 923-0040 and follow the company on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn