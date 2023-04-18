Lynx Air announces services from Vancouver to Montréal

English French

CALGARY, Alberta, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada’s leading low-cost carrier, today announced a further expansion of its Montréal network, with the introduction of services between Montréal and Vancouver from June 23, 2023.



Lynx will offer six flights per week between Montréal Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR). The airline recently announced services from Montréal to Calgary and St John’s commencing on June 5, 2023. With the addition of Vancouver services, the airline will be operating over 6,400 seats to and from Montréal.

Customers can book with confidence starting today and the fares are truly ultra-affordable, starting from $69* one-way Montréal to/from Vancouver. To celebrate, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent off all base fares on all Montréal routes. The sale will run from April 18, 2023, ending at 11:59 PM EDT on April 19, 2023, and can be accessed with the promo code: MONTREAL. For complete details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

“Vancouver and Montréal are two of Canada’s most iconic tourism destinations, with their rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes. We are thrilled to provide an ultra-affordable option to connect these two beautiful cities”, said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. “Historically Montréal and Quebec have been under-served by low-cost carriers, and Lynx Air aims to change that. We now offer services from three destinations to Montréal, including the recently announced services from Calgary and St John’s. Whether you are travelling to visit friends and family, or to explore one of these vibrant cities, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

Today’s announcement represents a continuation of Lynx Air’s network ramp-up, as the airline prepares to expand its fleet to 9 brand new Boeing 737 aircraft over the coming months. By Summer 2023, Lynx will serve 16 destinations across North America with over 240 flights per week, which equates to over 45,000 seats.

Lynx Air Summer Schedule Calgary to/from Fredericton** Toronto to/from Edmonton Calgary to/from Halifax** Toronto to/from Fredericton Calgary to/from Hamilton Toronto to/from Halifax Calgary to/from Kelowna Toronto to/from Kelowna** Calgary to/from Las Vegas Toronto to/from Orlando Calgary to/from Los Angeles Toronto to/from St. John’s Calgary to/from Montréal Toronto to/from Vancouver Calgary to/from Phoenix Toronto to/from Winnipeg Calgary to/from St. John’s** Montréal to/from St. John’s Calgary to/from Toronto Montréal to/from Vancouver Calgary to/from Vancouver Vancouver to/from Winnipeg Calgary to/from Victoria Vancouver to/from Hamilton** Calgary to/from Winnipeg Edmonton to/from Halifax** Edmonton to/from St. John’s**



*Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date.

**Operating as through flights with a single boarding pass and baggage transferred to the final destination. Visit the website for full schedule details.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. In its first year, the airline achieved the lowest cancellation rate in Canada and was awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx’s carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

Visit FlyLynx.com or connect with Lynx on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram to learn more.

