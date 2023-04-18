The Global Wood-plastic Composites Market is forecast to grow by $4479.48 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wood-plastic Composites Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793607/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the wood-plastic composites market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for compliance with regulations, increasing infrastructure investments, and superior properties of WPCs over conventional wood.



The wood-plastic composites market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Polyethylene

• Polyvinyl chloride

• Polypropylene

• Others



By End-user

• Building and construction

• Automotive

• Industrial and consumer goods

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing prices of hardwood as one of the prime reasons driving the wood-plastic composites market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of new materials and increasing use of bioplastics and recycled plastics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wood-plastic composites market covers the following areas:

• Wood-plastic composites market sizing

• Wood-plastic composites market forecast

• Wood-plastic composites market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wood-plastic composites market vendors that include AIMPLAS, Axion Structural Innovations LLC, Beologic N.V., Cargill Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, CRH Plc, Dow Inc., Fkur Kunststoff GmbH, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc., Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd., Hardy Smith Designs Pvt. Ltd., JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG, Meghmani Organics Ltd, PolyPlank AB, RENOLIT SE, Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co. Ltd., The AZEK Co. Inc., Trex Co. Inc., TVL Engineers Pvt. Ltd., and UFP Industries Inc. Also, the wood-plastic composites market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

